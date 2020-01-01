ABB optimises efficient water usage

January 2020 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

ABB has expanded its digital analytical measurement range of solutions with the launch of the AWT420 transmitter. The new four-wire, dual channel analytical instrument measures multiple parameters in a single device, optimising process performance for efficient water usage and treatment. It is simple to integrate, is data secure and fast to upgrade in the field.

Capable of measuring multiple parameters including pH/ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen and turbidity, the AWT420 is versatile and user-friendly. Key to the transmitter’s versatility is its use of interchangeable communications and sensor modules enabling the transmitter to be upgraded as required without having to purchase additional units. Modules for HART, Profibus, Modbus or Ethernet communications and ABB’s digital EZLink pH/ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen or turbidity sensors are available.

Each pluggable module is factory calibrated and can be removed and exchanged via the transmitter’s hinged door, allowing fast upgrading in the field. The transmitter’s intuitive interface, simple set-up menus and one-button calibration routine also eliminate the need for specialist installation or commissioning expertise.

Additional operational flexibility is provided by the transmitter’s dual channel design. Users can opt for analog or digital sensors or a mixture of the two, providing the convenience and associated cost savings of using a single device for multiple measurements. The inclusion of integrated PID enables the transmitter to provide direct or reverse acting control. In pH applications, this function can also be used to provide dual acid/base control.

When it comes to installation, wall, pipe and panel-mounting options enable the AWT420 to be fitted virtually anywhere. With a choice of corrosion-resistant polycarbonate or durable metal versions, plus a safe, non-incendive design with cULus and ATEX / IECEx approvals, the AWT420 provides a single solution for both standard and hazardous applications in the utility, process, power and marine sectors.

For maximum usability, the transmitter incorporates a host of features enabling quick and easy access to measurement, diagnostic and audit data. It’s easy-to-navigate full-colour TFT display means sensor data can be quickly located and viewed in-situ via the device’s display or saved onto an internal SD card for analysis using ABB’s DataManager Pro tool. The inclusion of Bluetooth technology also enables operators to obtain up-to-the-minute information and technical support via a smartphone using ABB’s EZLink connect app.

To avoid data tampering, multi-level security access prevents unauthorised configuration or calibration changes. Password protection ensures that changes can only be made by authorised users, with the details of any alterations, including dates, times and the person responsible, stored in an audit trail. Multi-level security access also ensures that users can only perform tasks within their specific profiles, with a choice of read-only, calibrate and advanced security access levels.

For more information contact Sumaya Abdool, ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5617, sumaya.abdool@za.abb.com, www.abb.com

