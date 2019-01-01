Refrigeration compressed air dryers

The R Class range of compressed air refrigeration dryers and RSXW chemical adsorption dryers have consistently low dew points, with an attractive entry price and a low cost of ownership once in operation. The design of the Mimic display panel is deliberately simple, showing the status of the essential temperature. Along with the freon HP and LP pressure gauges, it provides all the information that is necessary for the operator or service engineer. The Mimic panel does not control the dryer, it merely provides operator information. The actual control of the dryer is through a simple electromechanical system that is very easy to maintain and exceptionally reliable, with a low cost for replacement parts. There are no complicated control panels or PLCs on these dryers that can lead to downtime through control panel or controller malfunction.
The smaller R class units are fitted with a 3-pass stainless steel plate-to-plate heat exchanger and condensate separator. The larger PD series has a proven nano-coated aluminium plate and 3-pass exchanger. Nano-coating repels dirt that would otherwise coat the inside of the exchanger. Nano-coatings also assist in keeping the pressure drop to a minimum. The exchangers have an agglomerater pad type separator. This design of condensate removal provides superior liquid condensate extraction performance under a wide variety of compressed air flow rates. Condensate drainage is through an intelligent level controlled or timed automatic drain. Both dryers are fully supported by Artic Driers.
The implementation of predictive maintenance has become a high-held ambition for many modern plants, a strategy that avoids the costs of both reactive and scheduled preventative maintenance by only deploying maintenance routines exactly when needed; namely, shortly before a pneumatic component is predicted to fail.
