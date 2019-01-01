SAIMC:Vaal branch

January 2020 SAIMC

The year’s last technical evening was sponsored by the SAIMC. Vaal branch manager Juaandré Heyneke gave an in depth presentation on the SAIMC, where he explained the goals of the organisation, both nationally and at branch level.

The main goal of the SAIMC is driving the recognition of automation as a separate engineering discipline, together with the Automation Federation, to get our youth equipped to make use of the technologies and designs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In 2019, the SAIMC spent 21% of its membership fees on developing the youth via the FIRST Tech Challenge and the MyFuture 4.0 exhibition.



Left to right: George Papadouris, Elwil van Jaarsveld, Albert van Wyk, Juaandré Heyneke, Poon Schoeman and Piet van der Berg with their SAIMC certificates.

The evening was capped off with recognition given to the most faithful Vaal Branch members who attended technical evenings throughout the year:

• Platinum certificate – Poon Schoeman.

• Gold certificate – Elwil van Jaarsveld, George Papadouris.

• Silver certificate – Albert van Wyk, Piet van der Berg.

Golf day

The branch ended the year on a high note by successfully hosting the 2019 Golf day on 8 November. Juaandré Heyneke thanks all committee and SAIMC members who contributed to making this day a resounding success.

The 4-man scramble format was hosted at the picturesque 18-hole Heron Banks course. The event was well attended by Patron members and other control and instrumentation organisations. The day concluded with a prize giving and a braai, where everyone could network.



Golf day winners WIKA Instruments.

Congratulations the winners:

• 1st place – WIKA Instruments.

• 2nd place – Metso.

• 3rd place – ifm.

The branch would also like to thank all the organisers at the Heron Banks Golf Estate for making this such a memorable event.

Credit(s)

SAIMC





