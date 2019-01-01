The year’s last technical evening was sponsored by the SAIMC. Vaal branch manager Juaandré Heyneke gave an in depth presentation on the SAIMC, where he explained the goals of the organisation, both nationally and at branch level.
The main goal of the SAIMC is driving the recognition of automation as a separate engineering discipline, together with the Automation Federation, to get our youth equipped to make use of the technologies and designs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In 2019, the SAIMC spent 21% of its membership fees on developing the youth via the FIRST Tech Challenge and the MyFuture 4.0 exhibition.
Left to right: George Papadouris, Elwil van Jaarsveld, Albert van Wyk, Juaandré Heyneke,
Poon Schoeman and Piet van der Berg with their SAIMC certificates.
The evening was capped off with recognition given to the most faithful Vaal Branch members who attended technical evenings throughout the year:
• Platinum certificate – Poon Schoeman.
• Gold certificate – Elwil van Jaarsveld, George Papadouris.
• Silver certificate – Albert van Wyk, Piet van der Berg.
Golf day
The branch ended the year on a high note by successfully hosting the 2019 Golf day on 8 November. Juaandré Heyneke thanks all committee and SAIMC members who contributed to making this day a resounding success.
The 4-man scramble format was hosted at the picturesque 18-hole Heron Banks course. The event was well attended by Patron members and other control and instrumentation organisations. The day concluded with a prize giving and a braai, where everyone could network.
Golf day winners WIKA Instruments.
Congratulations the winners:
• 1st place – WIKA Instruments.
• 2nd place – Metso.
• 3rd place – ifm.
The branch would also like to thank all the organisers at the Heron Banks Golf Estate for making this such a memorable event.
From the President’s desk January 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
This year, I challenge you to try something that you are truly passionate about. In 2019 I took the plunge and bought an entry level 3D printer. It changed my life completely. I am now only limited ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch January 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The November technology evening was on the topic of shutdown planning, which was clearly of interest and attracted an audience of over sixty members and visitors to the usual venue at the Durban Country ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the last technology evening, Robert de Scande from SICK Automation gave a presentation on the subject of IO-Link. IO-Link offers new options for communication between the system control and field levels: ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC Technology evening
At the last technology evening, Beckhoff Automation’s Gareth Taylor (sales engineer, Durban) presented on the topic ‘Open PC-based control technology in a world of modular process ...
Read more...SAIMC: Secunda branch December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the technology evening on 10 October, Jacques Parrott, from SICK Automation SA gave a presentation on ‘Measurement of green house gas emissions’, which also touched on the issue of carbon tax.
The ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The October technology evening was hosted by Extech Safety Systems. Sales director Gary Friend presented an interesting take on the relationship between new technological advances, and the never-ending ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the President's desk December 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
2019 has been a year of many achievements by our members. Although the SAIMC might not be the organisation with the most members, the unselfish and hard-working team have certainly achieved more than ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the President's desk November 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The end of the year is almost upon us. Have you taken the opportunity to ask yourself what has really changed for you this year? In some areas we have seen significant and exponential change. Automation ...
Read more...SAIMC: Tshwane branch November 2019, SAIMC
, News Industry expert talks about importance of continuous learning
Learning from industry experts is a vital component of any student’s training. Such an expert is Thabo Lekgowane, a robotics engineer from ...
Read more...SAIMC: Obituary - Eugene Sithole November 2019, SAIMC
, SAIMC
It is with deep sadness that the SAIMC heard of the death of dear friend and esteemed colleague Eugene Sithole, who passed away suddenly on 7 September.
Thanduxolo Eugene Sithole was born on 13 September ...