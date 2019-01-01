BMG’s bearing focus

January 2020 News



Wayne Holton

The company has 105 branches throughout southern Africa and continues to expand on the continent. BMG has become Africa’s leading distributor of bearings, seals, power transmission components, drives and motors, as well as belting, hydraulics, pneumatics and filtration. The company also supplies valves, lubrication systems, instrumentation, fasteners and gaskets. An important area of growth for BMG, is in the tools and equipment sector.

“BMG’s specialist divisions have advanced technical skills to support the company’s commitment to applying technical knowledge and depth of experience to maximise the efficiency and profitability for every customer,” says Wayne Holton, business unit manager, bearings division, BMG. “The company has secured distribution and service agreements with some of the world’s most respected manufacturers of bearings, including NSK, NTN, Timken, IKO and Rollix. Our extensive bearings portfolio is carefully selected in terms of consistent quality controls, compatibility, standardisation, reliability and extended service life.

“To enhance performance of bearings and for added protection, BMG has developed specialised sealing systems for bearing housings, to suit specific operating conditions. Added to this, associated bearing maintenance products include installation and removal tools, induction heaters, adaptor and withdrawal sleeves, as well as lubricants, lubricators and lubrication systems.

“The company’s technical resources division is committed to enhancing process plant operating reliability in every industrial sector. Specialist services encompass technical applications consulting, product and system design, on-site process analysis, product quality control and assurance, as well as condition monitoring services.”

The BMG team is committed to working closely with customers in all industries to investigate the source of bearing problems and to provide cost-efficient solutions for optimum productivity of machinery, extended service life of the system and minimal maintenance requirements.

For more information contact Wayne Holton, BMG, +27 11 620 8428, wayneh@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





