Schneider Electric announces local manufacturing and reduced lead times

January 2020 News

Schneider Electric South Africa has announced that its PIX Easy Air Insulated Switchgear, previously 100% internationally manufactured, will now have a 68% local finishing process, reducing the customer waiting period from 12 weeks to 4 weeks, and boosting local manufacturing and empowerment.

“This is only the second local manufacturing licence on this particular offering that Schneider Electric global has signed and represents a major step for Schneider Electric South Africa and our Gauteng-based RWW Engineering partner,” said Taru Madangombe, vice president of power systems, Anglophone Cluster for Schneider Electric. “Through this partnership, we are able to service our customers quickly, with the certain knowledge that the local assembly meets the stringent global requirements and standards of Schneider Electric.

“This type of deal is crucial to grow the South African economy and boost our exports, as we are now able to reach other markets outside our borders, as evidenced with the projects that we have already done in Ghana with RWW, subsequent to the signing of the PIX project.

“President Ramaphosa is pushing for support of local manufacturing and design and this is key to our organisation in terms of making sure that we transfer the knowledge and skills to our own people in the country. We are committed to increasing this local content, possibly even aiming as high as 80%.”

“This has been a long and involved design process,” added Jeremy Woods, director of RWW Engineering. “Safety is a prime concern with switchgear and PIX Easy is locally made to meet international safety requirements. I believe that this kind of high-quality equipment will be well received in the market.”

The PIX Easy Air Insulated Switchgear adapts to all electrical power distribution requirements up to 17.5 kV. It is metal enclosed, intended for medium voltage applications such as those found in HV/MV or MV/MV substations, buildings and industries.

“PIX Easy is essential for electrical utilities and smart cities,” concluded Madangombe. “It is utilised in the food and beverage, automotive, water and wastewater, small industries and life sciences.”

For more information contact Prisca Mashanda, Schneider Electric SA, +27 11 254 6400, prisca.mashanda@se.com, www.se.com/za

