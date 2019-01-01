Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Schneider Electric announces local manufacturing and reduced lead times

January 2020 News

Schneider Electric South Africa has announced that its PIX Easy Air Insulated Switchgear, previously 100% internationally manufactured, will now have a 68% local finishing process, reducing the customer waiting period from 12 weeks to 4 weeks, and boosting local manufacturing and empowerment.

“This is only the second local manufacturing licence on this particular offering that Schneider Electric global has signed and represents a major step for Schneider Electric South Africa and our Gauteng-based RWW Engineering partner,” said Taru Madangombe, vice president of power systems, Anglophone Cluster for Schneider Electric. “Through this partnership, we are able to service our customers quickly, with the certain knowledge that the local assembly meets the stringent global requirements and standards of Schneider Electric.

“This type of deal is crucial to grow the South African economy and boost our exports, as we are now able to reach other markets outside our borders, as evidenced with the projects that we have already done in Ghana with RWW, subsequent to the signing of the PIX project.

“President Ramaphosa is pushing for support of local manufacturing and design and this is key to our organisation in terms of making sure that we transfer the knowledge and skills to our own people in the country. We are committed to increasing this local content, possibly even aiming as high as 80%.”

“This has been a long and involved design process,” added Jeremy Woods, director of RWW Engineering. “Safety is a prime concern with switchgear and PIX Easy is locally made to meet international safety requirements. I believe that this kind of high-quality equipment will be well received in the market.”

The PIX Easy Air Insulated Switchgear adapts to all electrical power distribution requirements up to 17.5 kV. It is metal enclosed, intended for medium voltage applications such as those found in HV/MV or MV/MV substations, buildings and industries.

“PIX Easy is essential for electrical utilities and smart cities,” concluded Madangombe. “It is utilised in the food and beverage, automotive, water and wastewater, small industries and life sciences.”

For more information contact Prisca Mashanda, Schneider Electric SA, +27 11 254 6400, prisca.mashanda@se.com, www.se.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Fax: +27 11 254 4460
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The IIoT edge is evolving
January 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
In its IIoT context, the edge is traditionally understood to be a kind of half-way point between the plant and the cloud. Physically hard to define, the edge acts as a repository for data collected from ...

Read more...
University of London opens electronics laboratory based on Tektronix solutions
January 2020 , News
Royal Holloway, University of London, has officially opened its new Beatrice Shilling Building which includes state-of-the-art teaching laboratories in partnership with Tektronix, a leading worldwide ...

Read more...
Rockwell Automation named a leader in Manufacturing Execution Systems
January 2020 , News
Rockwell Automation has announced its recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the second consecutive year. Since the 2018 report, Rockwell Automation ...

Read more...
SKF acquires industrial AI company
January 2020 , News
SKF has signed an agreement to acquire Presenso, a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso’s capability enables production plants ...

Read more...
Bosch Ulwazi hosts 2019 Engineer in Training function
January 2020 , News
Bosch Ulwazi’s 2019 Engineer-in-Training (EIT) Conference was recently held in Mt Edgecombe. At this annual event, graduates are given an interactive platform to showcase the knowledge and skills they ...

Read more...
Smart cities embrace 4IR
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Smart cities rely on smart grid technology that includes traditional and renewable energy sources in its mix of power supply. Driven by the advanced technology of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), ...

Read more...
North American EtherCAT Plug Fest offers opportunities
January 2020 , News
The 2019 North American EtherCAT Plug Fest recently took place in Denver, USA. Numerous well-known manufacturers of EtherCAT devices came together over two days to test the interoperability of their products ...

Read more...
EM Bloemfontein offers accredited training courses
January 2020, ElectroMechanica , News
The Bloemfontein branch of supplier ElectroMechanica (EM) plans to make significant inroads in the Free State region thanks to its fully-equipped training facility, focusing mainly on automation products ...

Read more...
Cummins boosts production at two glass manufacturers
January 2020 , News
Standby power systems from Cummins are providing extra protection at two glass-manufacturing facilities in Lahore, Pakistan, allowing production lines to always be on, and operations to continue seamlessly ...

Read more...
F’SASEC launches second training centre at Sedibeng TVET College
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Representing an important milestone in its access to education journey, the French South African Schneider Electric Education Centre (F’SASEC) network has launched a second practical training laboratory ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved