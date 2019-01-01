Editor's Choice
EM Bloemfontein offers accredited training courses

January 2020 News

The Bloemfontein branch of supplier ElectroMechanica (EM) plans to make significant inroads in the Free State region thanks to its fully-equipped training facility, focusing mainly on automation products such as PLCs, HMIs, and servos.

With its inaugural training session already completed successfully, branch manager Anton Nortje explains that it aims to conduct one major training session each month, with ad hoc training provided as and when required.

EM aims to empower customers not only to have the know-how to best use the products they acquire, but also how to optimise them for maximum benefit. Another advantage is that the training is accredited in terms of Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

“The major advantage of this is to expose our customers to our broader offering and also to make them aware of capabilities and synergies that they might not have previously known about,” comments Nortje. “Now customers know they can approach us for customised solutions to specific requirements.”

The Bloemfontein branch also serves to bring EM closer to its customers in the region. Nortje concludes that training is a critical focus for EM: “Training is knowledge, and we pride ourselves on our capability in this regard.”

For more information contact Karen Zotter, ElectroMechanica, +27 11 249 5000, karenz@em.co.za, www.em.co.za


Tel: +27 11 249 5000
Fax: +27 11 496 2779
Email: info@em.co.za
www: www.em.co.za
ElectroMechanica


