Rockwell Automation named a leader in Manufacturing Execution Systems

January 2020 News

Rockwell Automation has announced its recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the second consecutive year. Since the 2018 report, Rockwell Automation improved its position in the Leaders quadrant in both its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The report evaluated 16 vendors across criteria spanning 15 different elements.

“We believe that Rockwell Automation’s recognition as a leader in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant validates our vision and innovation for supporting digital transformation in the industrial sector,” said John Genovesi, senior VP of enterprise accounts & software at Rockwell Automation. “As a company, we are highly focused on supporting our customers’ diverse digital journeys, enhancing how they leverage operational data to empower their teams and transform factory floors into highly optimised and scalable production management environments. We are very pleased to receive this recognition and hear the positive statements from our vast global customer base.”





