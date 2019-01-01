Editor's Choice
Ultra-compact soft starter with protection

December 2019 Electrical Power & Protection

The Tele Christian P4.0/RL/TP/IC electronic soft starter is, with all of its integrated functionality, designed for ultra-compact installation. It helps to reduce wiring material, installation time and space in electrical cabinets and industrial plants. A complete soft starter, reversing unit, 3-pole motor contactor and thermal protection relay is integrated in the 22,5 mm housing.

The aim of the soft starter is to minimise the high inrush current during the start of a 3-phase squirrel cage motor. This protects the supply and electrical installations from overload. In plants with multiple motors, the use of a soft starter reduces the dimension of wire sizes, protection systems and limits maximum supply power. Due to the highly integrated functionality and protection circuitry of the Christian P-4.0/RL/TP/IC, users do not need to install any other classic motor protection. The installation requires only line fuses to protect the wires.

For more information contact Vepac Electronics, +27 11 454 8053, sales@vepac.co.za, www.vepac.co.za


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


