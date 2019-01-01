Advanced controller for data acquisition

The ioThinx 4530 series is an advanced modular controller product with a unique hardware design, making it an ideal solution for a variety of industrial data acquisition applications. The controller has a unique mechanical design that reduces the amount of time required for installation and removal, simplifying deployment and maintenance. In addition, it supports Moxa Industrial Linux and a built-in Azure/AWS/Alibaba cloud SDK, so that users can easily save field data to different cloud accounts.
Easy tool-free installation and removal
The ioThinx 4500 Series has a unique mechanical design that reduces the amount of time required for installation and removal. In fact, screwdrivers and other tools are not required for any part of the hardware installation including mounting the device on a DIN-rail and connecting the wiring for both communication and I/O signal acquisition. Furthermore, no tools are required to remove the device from a DIN-rail. Removing all of the modules from a DIN-rail is also easy using the latch and release tab.
Built-in Azure/AWS/Alibaba cloud library
Saving field site data to the cloud to improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) or implement predictive maintenance is an important aspect of IIoT or Industry 4.0 applications. To help users to connect to the cloud more easily, the ioThinx 4530 series has Azure/AWS/Alibaba cloud SDKs built in, saving engineers time when developing cloud connectivity applications.
