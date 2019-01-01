DIN rail power supply for demanding applications

December 2019 Electrical Power & Protection

Automated production systems require power supplies with high stability and safety protection. DIN rail power supply series for such demanding applications are available from Delta Electronics, distributed locally by leading supplier ElectroMechanica.

The CliQ DIN rail power supply series offers state-of-the-art design to withstand harsh industrial environments, while rugged metal or plastic case is both shock- and vibration-resistant in accordance with IEC 60068-2. The range has an IP20 protection level and is designed with high power density and smart overload protection features. All the models are encased in rugged yet lightweight, corrosion-resistant aluminium casings.

Delta’s Chrome DIN rail power supply series is designed for use in compact cabinets, which are adopted widely in home automation applications and the food and beverage industry. Available specifications include 5, 12, and 24 V output voltage, for power ratings from 10-100 W.

The Chrome series features universal AC input range, and is certified in accordance with IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 for information technology equipment (ITE) and UL 508 for industrial control equipment (ICE). The series is also fully compliant with RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU for environmental protection. NEC Class 2 and limited power source (LPS) approvals are available for selected models.

The Delta DRS Series Sync DIN rail power supply is compact, and designed for industrial applications requiring a highly reliable power supply that, in addition, must fit in a small space. The Sync series operates with universal AC input range, offering full power from –10 to 55°C. The output is adjustable, with up to 89,0% efficiency.

The Delta DRL Series Lyte DIN rail power supply series is convection cooled with full rated power available from –10 to 50°C at 230 V AC. The overcurrent protection feature is designed to operate in constant current mode, which makes the series ideal for inductive and capacitive load applications. Electromagnetic radiated and conducted emissions are compliant with EN 55022, Class B.

For more information contact Karen Zotter, ElectroMechanica, +27 11 249 5000, karenz@em.co.za, www.em.co.za

Credit(s)

ElectroMechanica





