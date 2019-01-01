Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Electronic position indicator with Ethernet interface

December 2019 Sensors & Transducers

Instrotech now offers the Siko AP20 position indicator, equipped to detect the position of spindle adjustments in machines. It displays the corresponding positional data to the operator and passes it on to the machine control system. Simple system integration in combination with modern interfaces is all that is required. On the one hand, this ensures the shortest possible downtime, while on the other the interfaces provide loss-free data communication between the position indicator and the machine control system.

The compact system is particularly suitable for flexible manufacturing with production machines such as packing, woodworking, printing and machines for further processing of printed products. Wherever manual adjustment is carried out on production machines, bus-compatible Siko position indicators are able to optimise the production process in such a way that costly refitting times during product changeovers are kept to a minimum. Once installed, position indicators provide 100% process reliability. During product and size changeovers, incorrect machine settings and the associated risk of damage to tools or batches with defects can be eliminated consistently with the AP20.

Wide range of control system integration options

In addition to the SikoNET5 and CAN interfaces already on offer, Siko is now extending its AP series position indicators to include the most common industrial Ethernet interfaces, namely Profinet, Ethernet/IP, EtherCAT and Powerlink., thus meeting requirements for easy integration into almost any current control system from a wide range of manufacturers without any other accessories. Compared to a converter solution, the variety of components is reduced, as is the space required in the machine. This significant gain in flexibility ensures loss-free communication between the machine control system and position indicator at all times, in particular for systems that run a complex production process and for which, as a result, a large number of sensors or long cable lengths are required. Two M12-D coded bus connections for a bus line design that protects the cable mean that star-shaped wiring to the control system is no longer essential.

Industry 4.0 and smart factory ready

The AP20 must achieve a certain level of connectivity to satisfy the requirements of Industry 4.0. For the smart factory of the future, pure exchange of operational process data is no longer adequate. Comprehensive diagnostic options extend evaluation of the device status in this connection and convert position indicators such as the AP20 into intelligent automation systems. The latest network technologies and the electronic type plate take care of this. The latter serves to identify the device type, serial number and current software version. Additional integration aids, function modules, libraries and add-on instructions make installation and commissioning easier and provide maximum efficiency in application and job set-up.

Compact form and intuitive usability

The performance features of the AP20 combine the functionality of a high-precision multi-turn absolute value encoder with a position indicator, but still in an extremely compact form with dimensions of 48 x 88 x 61 mm. It can be installed in the machine in an area roughly the size of a credit card. In view of its dimensions, the AP20 is therefore particularly suitable for size changeovers on machines that are operated in limited space.

The AP20 also has numerous advantages from the perspective of the operator. The option of displaying the target and actual position directly on the adjusting spindle significantly increases convenience and usability for the machine operator. The inverted backlit display plays a part in this, as it makes the information displayed easy to read even under the most unfavourable lighting conditions. Two-coloured status LEDs also aid intuitive user guidance. In addition to the positioner status (InPos or OutPos), the LEDs indicate the direction of rotation required to reach the intended target position. Product and size changeovers can therefore be carried out very quickly and without much work.

All Siko position indicators feature a hollow shaft, which facilitates the easiest assembly possible. The basic configuration of the AP20 comes with a hollow shaft with a diameter of 20 mm. Hollow shaft diameters up to 25.4 mm are also possible without changing the compact dimensions of the product.

Also for pharmaceuticals, food and beverage applications

The hollow shaft of the AP20 is made of stainless steel. In conjunction with the protection rating of IP65, the position indicator is also suitable for applications in the food industry, drinks manufacturing and the pharmaceutical sector.

This absolute indicator with industrial Ethernet interface enables process-capable and intuitive positioning for manual machine adjustments in hygienic applications. The display and evaluation of target and actual values ensures monitored format adjustment.

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, sales@instrotech.co.za, www.instrotech.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 462 1920
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Pressure measurement converter for harsh conditions
December 2019, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
Kobold’s PNK pressure measurement converter is used for the remote electrical transmission of pressure signals. For use in heavy machinery, engines, shipbuilding and automotive engineering, this robustly ...

Read more...
Sensors for predictive maintenance solutions
December 2019, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
Banner Engineering’s QM30VT series sensors build on the capabilities offered by the QM42VT Series sensors they replace. They maintain all the same functionality, registers, and scaling, however, their ...

Read more...
On safe paths with Leuze
December 2019, Countapulse Controls , Sensors & Transducers
When using the principle of triangulation for navigating automated guided vehicles (AGVs), vehicles are often equipped with two different scanners – one for safety and one for navigation. Now there is ...

Read more...
Inline measurement in chemical process monitoring and control
December 2019 , Sensors & Transducers
For reasons of quality and safety, the control of processes in the chemical industry is essential. The monitoring should be done directly in the process, continuously, and on a real-time basis. Modern ...

Read more...
Self-cleaning flow indicator for liquids
November 2019, Instrotech , Flow Measurement & Control
To check the flow processes in pipeline systems and for insight into the interior of process pipes, many flow indicators are used in which the flowing medium sets a rotor turning and thus to a large extent ...

Read more...
Setting the future standard for 3D image processing
November 2019, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation has set the future standard for 3D image processing with regard to technology, speed, resolution and ease of integration. The company’s Ranger3 3D vision camera is capable of taking high ...

Read more...
Millimetre perfect from ifm electronic
November 2019, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
Precise ToF distance sensor for demanding applications Thanks to the innovative on-chip time-of-flight principle with PMD technology (photonic mixer device), the new OGD precision sensor from ifm electronic, ...

Read more...
Bright, versatile illumination
November 2019, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The bright, uniform output of the WLB72 reduces shadows, improves visibility and gives workers the light they need to work efficiently and without making mistakes. A diffuse window minimises eye strain ...

Read more...
Eliminate power outages caused by steam leaks
November 2019, Instrotech , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The current system Inspecta FFT, first released some 20 years ago, is reaching its end-of-life, and Instrotech’s design engineers felt the time was right to upgrade to newer technology, by combining their ...

Read more...
Time synchronise your key remote sites
November 2019, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Sensors & Transducers
Managing processes where root cause identification is rapidly identified can generate substantial savings though improved productivity and implementation of planned preventive maintenance schedules. Knowing ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved