Dome protects communication sticks

With the new CU8210-M001 cabinet dome, the USB port of an industrial PC can be fed out of the control cabinet and still be well protected. In this way, reliable and powerful wireless connections to the control computer can be established without having to use attenuation-prone antenna cables. When combined with the appropriate CU8210-D00x USB 2.0 sticks from Beckhoff that are available for WLAN or 4G mobile communication, the cabinet domes support efficient and globally usable wireless solutions for PC-based control technology.
The cabinet dome is designed to house industrial WLAN and mobile communication components and complies with IP66 protection rating in the installed state. The components inside the housing dome, such as the USB 2.0 sticks for wireless communication, are completely protected against physical contact, dust, spray water and water jets. The cabinet dome can therefore be mounted both in the panel of the control cabinet but also directly on the machine or on top of control cabinets. The material, which is suitable for radio applications, is characterised by high stability and impact resistance and thus offers a high level of protection against deliberate and accidental damage. Locking the dome in place from the inside of a control cabinet provides additional security, ensuring it cannot be removed from the outside.
The cabinet dome, which measures 54 x 100 x 54 mm, has a USB 2.0 socket type A and is designed for operating temperatures from -40 to 60°C. Increasing the dome placement options for the industrial PC and the respective application, different versions offer the choice of USB cables in lengths of 1, 3 or 5 m. Beckhoff offers several WLAN and 4G/3G/2G USB sticks for wireless communication.
USB 2.0 sticks for WLAN
The WLAN sticks from the CU8210-D001 series provide a high-performance wireless client and enable encrypted data exchange via WEP and WPA/WPA2 (TKIP/AES). The sticks are compatible with all earlier and current standards and support 20, 40 and 80 MHz transmission bandwidths.
The 4G USB sticks can dial into a mobile communication network via a common SIM card. Industrial PCs that require a wireless connection over longer distances can thus be retrofitted to address those needs. LTE as well as the 2G, 3G and 4G bands are supported.
5G – the wireless network of the future December 2019, Siemens Digital Industries
, Industrial Wireless
Mobile wireless network standards, starting with 1G, have been shaping our mobile communication for years. While previous developments have focused on improved usability in the public sector, the new ...
Read more...Instrument Area Network December 2019
, Industrial Wireless
Modern plant managers and operations professionals can save time and money through a robust condition and preventative maintenance model enabled by wireless Instrument Area Network devices. Instrument ...
Read more...Process 4.0 breakfast seminar series November 2019, Beckhoff Automation, VEGA Controls SA
, News
Beckhoff Automation recently partnered with VEGA to present another highly successful series of breakfast seminars at venues across the country, with the theme Process 4.0. Beckhoff managing director, ...
Read more...AGV systems need wireless networks November 2019, RJ Connect
, Industrial Wireless
In order for factories to perform their tasks efficiently and optimise production, automated material handling (AMH) systems, such as AS/RS and AGVs, need the flexibility to move around on their designated ...
Read more...Process 4.0 Breakfast Seminar Series 2019 September 2019, Beckhoff Automation, VEGA Controls SA
, News
Beckhoff Automation, in partnership with VEGA, are proud to present the second South African Process 4.0 Seminar for industry.
The 2019 seminars are aimed at industry segments such as oil and gas production, ...