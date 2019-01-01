Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Sensors for predictive maintenance solutions

December 2019 Sensors & Transducers

Banner Engineering’s QM30VT series sensors build on the capabilities offered by the QM42VT Series sensors they replace. They maintain all the same functionality, registers, and scaling, however, their ultra-compact design (30 mm x 30 mm x 13.25 mm) and rigid metal construction reduces resonant interference, enabling superior measurement accuracy. They are available in IP67 and IP69K-rated models and are some of the smallest sensors available on the market. The thin, flexible cable and easy-to-use bracket options simplify installation, even in hard-to-access locations.

Early identification of problems

Machine vibration is often caused by imbalanced, misaligned, loose, or worn parts. QM30VT Series sensors provide greater levels of accuracy in measuring RMS velocity and other vibration characteristics. They will detect even slight changes in machine performance, so potential problems can be identified early, before an issue can cause additional damage, machine failure, and costly unplanned downtime.

The new vibration and temperature sensors can be used on any machine with rotating motion or vibration to:

Expose machine performance issues caused by misalignment, unbalance, bearing failures, pump cavitation, blade damage, etc.

Reduce downtime by providing predictive insights to potential issues before a failure can occur.

Establish more strategic scheduling of equipment maintenance.

Reduce spare parts inventories by having predictive insights into future failures.

Monitor machines and collect data in industrial applications, as well as in challenging environments where exposure to wash down is possible.

In combination with the Wireless Solutions Kit for Temperature and Vibration, the sensors can be used to view graphs of vibration data, create alerts, store, and analyse data from multiple assets. Or create your own solution using Banner’s Connected Data Solutions cloud software in combination with the sensors, radios and a DXM series wireless controller.

The sensors can also be used for simple standalone monitoring and data collection applications, or as part of a complete predictive maintenance solution.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Pressure sensors with touchpads
December 2019, Turck Banner , Pressure Measurement & Control
Turck has launched its new PS+ series pressure sensors, a modular range that enables access to reliable measuring instruments with intuitive operation. The sensors are easily commissioned and overhead ...

Read more...
On safe paths with Leuze
December 2019, Countapulse Controls , Sensors & Transducers
When using the principle of triangulation for navigating automated guided vehicles (AGVs), vehicles are often equipped with two different scanners – one for safety and one for navigation. Now there is ...

Read more...
Electronic position indicator with Ethernet interface
December 2019, Instrotech , Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech now offers the Siko AP20 position indicator, equipped to detect the position of spindle adjustments in machines. It displays the corresponding positional data to the operator and passes it ...

Read more...
Inline measurement in chemical process monitoring and control
December 2019 , Sensors & Transducers
For reasons of quality and safety, the control of processes in the chemical industry is essential. The monitoring should be done directly in the process, continuously, and on a real-time basis. Modern ...

Read more...
Setting the future standard for 3D image processing
November 2019, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation has set the future standard for 3D image processing with regard to technology, speed, resolution and ease of integration. The company’s Ranger3 3D vision camera is capable of taking high ...

Read more...
Banner Engineering simplifies monitoring of rotating equipment
November 2019, Turck Banner , Industrial Wireless
Banner’s Wireless Solutions Kit for vibration monitoring is a fully integrated and easy-to-use solution for monitoring assets with rotating motion. It is designed to make it easy for users of any experience ...

Read more...
Millimetre perfect from ifm electronic
November 2019, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
Precise ToF distance sensor for demanding applications Thanks to the innovative on-chip time-of-flight principle with PMD technology (photonic mixer device), the new OGD precision sensor from ifm electronic, ...

Read more...
Bright, versatile illumination
November 2019, Turck Banner , Sensors & Transducers
The bright, uniform output of the WLB72 reduces shadows, improves visibility and gives workers the light they need to work efficiently and without making mistakes. A diffuse window minimises eye strain ...

Read more...
Time synchronise your key remote sites
November 2019, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Sensors & Transducers
Managing processes where root cause identification is rapidly identified can generate substantial savings though improved productivity and implementation of planned preventive maintenance schedules. Knowing ...

Read more...
Infrared sensors for stock control
October 2019, Gail Norton Instrumentation , Sensors & Transducers
Telco’s high performance, self-contained infrared sensor series provides a total solution for pulp and paper applications. This industry poses serious problems for photoelectric sensors as the highly ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved