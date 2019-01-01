Sensors for predictive maintenance solutions

December 2019 Sensors & Transducers

Banner Engineering’s QM30VT series sensors build on the capabilities offered by the QM42VT Series sensors they replace. They maintain all the same functionality, registers, and scaling, however, their ultra-compact design (30 mm x 30 mm x 13.25 mm) and rigid metal construction reduces resonant interference, enabling superior measurement accuracy. They are available in IP67 and IP69K-rated models and are some of the smallest sensors available on the market. The thin, flexible cable and easy-to-use bracket options simplify installation, even in hard-to-access locations.

Early identification of problems

Machine vibration is often caused by imbalanced, misaligned, loose, or worn parts. QM30VT Series sensors provide greater levels of accuracy in measuring RMS velocity and other vibration characteristics. They will detect even slight changes in machine performance, so potential problems can be identified early, before an issue can cause additional damage, machine failure, and costly unplanned downtime.

The new vibration and temperature sensors can be used on any machine with rotating motion or vibration to:

• Expose machine performance issues caused by misalignment, unbalance, bearing failures, pump cavitation, blade damage, etc.

• Reduce downtime by providing predictive insights to potential issues before a failure can occur.

• Establish more strategic scheduling of equipment maintenance.

• Reduce spare parts inventories by having predictive insights into future failures.

• Monitor machines and collect data in industrial applications, as well as in challenging environments where exposure to wash down is possible.

In combination with the Wireless Solutions Kit for Temperature and Vibration, the sensors can be used to view graphs of vibration data, create alerts, store, and analyse data from multiple assets. Or create your own solution using Banner’s Connected Data Solutions cloud software in combination with the sensors, radios and a DXM series wireless controller.

The sensors can also be used for simple standalone monitoring and data collection applications, or as part of a complete predictive maintenance solution.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

