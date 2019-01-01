Compact design electromagnetic flow measurement

Whether in the life sciences or in biotechnology, whether in the food or chemical industries – global competition is steadily increasing. Ever more companies are implementing their process facilities in a very short time by following a ‘modular principle’. The production units and skids required for this include a wide variety of measurement and control technology devices fitted into the smallest possible space. Therefore, customers require more and more compact and space-saving devices without limitations on functionality. This also applies to electromagnetic flow measurement. The Promag 100 from Endress+Hauser was specially designed for such applications.

Ultra-compact transmitter design

Promag 100 combines a decades-long proven sensor technology with ultra-compact transmitter electronics without any compromise. As a multivariable flowmeter, it also opens unimagined possibilities for optimal control and monitoring of individual process units, e.g. for heating, cooling, distillation, fermentation (bioreactors), product filtration, phase separation or inline cleaning.

High transparency and security in the process

The Promag 100 has a new feature: in addition to volume flow, the fluid conductivity as well as the temperature can now be measured directly. This makes it possible to monitor the process comprehensively and with high accuracy around the clock with the following benefits:

• Accurate measurement and dosing of substance amounts.

• Assured compliance with guidelines and regulations.

• Reduction of operating costs by means of proven, space-saving measuring devices.

Innovative measuring electronics in miniature format

The miniaturised measuring electronics in ultra-compact format not only have the same functionality as a traditional device, but also include a web server for intuitive operator access. This opens up completely new service and commissioning options. Examples cover simple access to measuring instruments and diagnostic data, on-site configuration of instrument functions without additional interfaces, or upload and download of configuration data for commissioning other identical measuring points. Permanent self-diagnostics (Heartbeat Technology) and a service-friendly data storage concept (HistoROM) guarantee safe operation around the clock. The electronics housing is available in aluminum or stainless steel, as well as in an ultra-compact hygienic version with pre-configured plug connectors.

Seamless system integration

Promag 100 is adapted for every environment. The seamless system integration via HART, Modbus RS-485 or EtherNet/IP is as straightforward as the wide variety of process connections, such as weld neck, hygienic clamp connections, couplings, threaded adaptors or flanges. The wide range of approval types (Ex, EHEDG, 3A, ASME BPE, FDA, etc.) ensures the highest level of safety in operation and compliance with specified regulations.

Industry-optimised sensors

All Promag 100 measuring devices are tested and certified on accredited, fully traceable calibration facilities (ISO/IEC 17025). This guarantees greatest measuring accuracy and repeatability, even in long-term operation.

Both the Promag H and the Promag P sensor are available with different equipment packages, allowing them to be matched optimally to the process conditions. These variants include corrosion-resistant linings made of PFA or PTFE, various measuring electrodes made of acid-resistant materials or SIP- and CIP-compatible seals for the Promag H.

Both Promag sensors offer full functionality where space is at a minimum, simultaneous measurement of multiple process variables, excellent and traceable accuracy and a long record of proven performance in the field.

