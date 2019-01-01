SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

The October technology evening was hosted by Extech Safety Systems. Sales director Gary Friend presented an interesting take on the relationship between new technological advances, and the never-ending job of standards bodies to keep up with and, where necessary, regulate the implementation of these.
For instance, a fairly deep understanding of the technology is necessary before standards can be set. There is also the temptation to over regulate, which results in unnecessary expense. Under-regulation, on the other hand, results in corners being cut with obvious safety implications. Gary mentioned several examples of where mining and industry were working off different versions of the same standard.
Cheryl Hird thanks Gary Friend for the presentation.
In some cases, standards are not keeping pace with technology, resulting in an unnecessary reduction in safety. Examples Gary gave were in mining, mobile communication, access to standards and documentation while underground, CCTV, mobile HMIs, tagging and tracking, and several others. If these technologies are not adopted due to tardiness on the part of regulators, the result is reduced safety in applications where these technologies have the potential to improve it.
While regulation is undoubtedly necessary, it needs to be addressed intelligently, and above all, timeously.
The branch thanks Extech Safety Systems for sponsoring the evening.
