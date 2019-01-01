All-rounders EHL handles projects from conceptualisation to completion

December 2019 System Integration & Control Systems Design

EHL is an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), and engineering, procurement and construction services (EPCS) company that began operating in 1980.

Manager of automation at EHL, Steve Elliott, explains that the company identified a gap in the market to provide an electrical consulting service to the mining industry. It has since grown and evolved to, firstly, incorporate control and instrumentation and, later, multidisciplinary EPC engineering.

Headquartered in Johannesburg with branches in Pretoria, Rustenburg and Vanderbijlpark, the company is involved in projects from the conceptualisation and design phase, through commissioning and project handover, right up to post-completion service maintenance and support. EHL is Dekra ISO 9001:2015 certified and complies with OHSAS 45001:2015.

EHL Engineering Group has three interrelated divisions:

• EHL Consulting Engineers: Providing comprehensive design, consultation and project management expertise, as well as customised supply and optimisation solutions to all market sectors globally.

• EHL Engineering Services: Design, purchase, construct and provide solutions for multi-discipline turnkey projects, serving the mining, minerals, petrochemical and industrial sectors.

• EHL Energy: Providing comprehensive solutions and managing the associated risks in electricity-dependent projects for power generation, transmission, distribution and renewable energy.

“Our collaborative approach, commitment to clinical problem solving, extensive experience and long-standing associations ensure that any contracting arrangement with the EHL Group is as risk-free as it gets. We have a wealth of expertise which allows us to provide unique bespoke solutions and we are also a relatively small company, which means that we can react and mobilise our team quickly,” says Elliott.

Elliott explains that the company’s project leaders take ownership of projects to ensure that the best outcomes are achieved. “Teamwork is critical to successful projects and, throughout the project process, we implement an open communication channel between the planners, engineers and on-the-ground project managers. This results in exemplary problem solving which ultimately delivers cost-effective creativity and functional excellence to every project.”

The company provides systems integration for both Rockwell and Siemens and is currently in the process of considering onboarding the supply of handpicked products in addition to its current service offerings.

A two-step approach is taken to training of the company’s clients. Firstly, training is provided by EHL’s suppliers at the supplier’s facilities and, secondly, EHL conducts onsite add-on and refresher training for operators and technicians, as required. Similarly, EHL employees are sent to the company’s suppliers for training that provides a basic understanding of products and then further, specific EHL training is conducted in-house.

The company works in the major SADC region countries as well as internationally in Portugal, USA, Mongolia and Australia, amongst others. Projects are facilitated by using the services of a combination of local labour as well as EHL employees from South Africa.

Current and recently completed projects include the design and management of the Electrical, Control and Instrumentation (E, C&I) design and implementation for the underground expansion, upgraded process plant and smelter retrofit at a major copper producer, the E, C&I; design and implementation at a major platinum mine outside Rustenburg and various elements at a developing copper mine in Arizona, USA.

For more information contact Steve Elliott, EHL, +27 11 370 7400, selliott@ehl.co.za, www.ehl.co.za

Credit(s)

EHL Consulting Engineers





