DRH ensures clients remain at the forefront of bulk measurement with Bindicator range

December 2019 System Integration & Control Systems Design

DRH Components was started in Durban in 2015 when Rob Hare and Kay Goutham retired from CHI Control (now Eaton), after four decades of service. The company has offices in Durban and Pretoria.



Kay Goutham.



Rob Hare.

Venture Measurement Group, owners of Bindicator, a sensor manufacturer for dry bulk and liquid level measurement, subsequently cancelled its distributorship with Eaton and appointed DRH Components as its official sub-Saharan Africa distributor. The distributorship region includes South Africa and the SADC countries.

In addition to marketing the entire range of Bindicator products, DRH has also introduced a range of conveyor safety switches and earth fault relays. Hare explains that both he and Goutham have an intimate knowledge of the products on offer and have extensive experience in the industry: “We are not bogged down with company procedures and we can respond timeously to customer requests and needs. We have a good rapport with our principal suppliers and enjoy a healthy commitment from them to supply and support the products we sell.”

Quality and safety compliance are important to DRH. “Being of American design, the Bindicator product range has an inherent design service factor,” says Hare, “which offers peace of mind. The product range that was introduced in 1935 has been upgraded over the decades but the current model still has the same physical size and fixing dimensions. Bindicator is at the forefront in bulk measurement and offers all the different types of technology to cater for a wide range of applications.”

DRH holds IA Certification for the conveyor safety switches and Ex certification for many of the popular Bindicator products. The company is very active in the heavy industry market as well as in the mining, steel and paper mill sectors, having recently supplied product into Kusile and Elkem Ferroveld.

The Bindicator range

Bindicator is a full service supplier of point and continuous level sensors for industrial applications. Established 83 years ago, its bin level indicators are responsible for preventing overflow spills, controlling surge bins, detecting plugged chutes and providing on/off control of pumps and conveyors in the dry bulk industry.

The range of point and continuous level measurement products include the Roto-Bin-Dicator PRO paddlewheel and the VRFII Series capacitance probe. These durable, simple devices require minimal maintenance and are easy to install and set up. Hare says that the Roto-Bin-Dicator rotating paddle type bulk material level sensor is extremely popular in the sub-Saharan Africa region. Two other products that are used extensively are the Auto Diaphragm and the Bin-Flo aerator.

The Bindicator range from DRH Components is designed and manufactured for ease of installation and calibration, and the level instruments are designed so that they can be customised to suit the most challenging customer applications.

