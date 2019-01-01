BI leverages synergies across Hudaco Group

December 2019 News

As part of the Hudaco Group, Bearings International (BI) is able to leverage synergies across a broad range of companies, meaning it can offer a complete product basket across its branch network countrywide.

In order to maximise this leverage across diverse industries, BI has successfully implemented a new Business Development Leader (BDL) management structure, with a dedicated and focused approach the core market segments of mining, agriculture, sugar, OEMs, steel, FMCG, automotive, services and infrastructure, wholesale and retail, cement, pulp and paper and chemicals.



Victor Strobel.

In addition, BI has appointed Victor Strobel as offer marketing manager, reporting directly to BI business unit head at the Parkhaven head office. Strobel oversees the product management team with the goal of consolidating marketing efforts for profitable growth.

“BI’s approach is to target existing and potential customers at grassroots level,” he explains. “The BDL team, on the other hand, will look specifically to nurturing cooperative relationships with all relevant internal and external stakeholders.”

From bearings to variable speed drives (VSDs), motors, gearboxes, sprockets and chains, BI offers total solutions for a diverse range of customers, applications, and industries. Tier 1 automotive OEM applications, for example, are serviced from BI’s warehouse in Parkhaven, which also features a bonded store facility.

An example of the diversification into ancillary products is adding electronic motor control solutions from Varispeed to the extensive offering. Varispeed has just launched its VDrivePlus and AlphaDrive-Micro VSDs onto the market.

The Varispeed VSD’s are supplemented by the Bauer electric motor range from BI. “For BI, it is all about the breadth of our product offering, which extends far beyond our customers’ core focus,” concludes Strobel. “This is because we look at customer requirements holistically, which is a great way to introduce our customer base to the larger Hudaco Group.

“While the customer bases are different, there are definite synergies that we can tap into. It is all about positioning ourselves as a total solutions provider that is a single point of contact for all customer needs, as well as making them aware of everything else we are able to offer. This is where BI’s focus on customer service and support is critical, as we are able to back-up all of our products with the necessary technical expertise and experience.”

