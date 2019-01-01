BMG’s Food & Beverage Expo voted a success

BMG’s recent Food & Beverage Expo, held at the BMG World distribution and engineering facility, has been voted a great success. “Highlights of the event included presentations from guest speaker, Linda Jackson, director of Food Focus, who stressed the importance of knowing the latest standards for equipment in the food and beverage sector, to ensure food safety,” said Mark Barbour, group product and sales manager, BMG. “It is critical that equipment suppliers to the industry understand the complexity of food production environments and have a thorough understanding of the key processes necessary to achieve stringent food safety requirements, by avoiding contamination risks.

“This two-day expo was the ideal forum for the BMG team to collaborate with industry leaders and to network with customers. We also focused on recent changes in legislation, which include the new R638: regulation governing general hygiene requirements for food premises, the transport of food and related matters.

“The event concentrated on the importance of investing in the correct equipment to prevent food safety hazards, what the risks associated with food safety are, and what food safety auditors look at when they audit equipment.”

On display were BMG systems and components that assist manufacturers to achieve compliance with new specifications and deliver on food safety and environmental and energy-efficiency initiatives.

BMG exhibited power transmission components, light materials handling and belting products, gearboxes, motors and variable speed drives, seals and bearings, valves, tools and equipment, as well as fasteners, lubricants and maintenance chemicals.

This show not only highlighted the company’s extensive range of engineering components and expertise, but also focused on how BMG integrates its vast product range and extensive technical services into tangible operational efficiencies.

The company’s solutions for the food and beverage sector extend from processing, where raw ingredients are transformed, to packaging, where products are enclosed and protected for safe distribution.

BMG intends to follow this success with other specialist industry events including water and wastewater, power generation and mining.

For more information contact Mark Barbour, BMG, +27 82 468 4597, markb@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

