Europe’s largest-ever Emerson Users Conference to be held in Milan

The largest-ever Emerson Global Users Exchange in Europe will be taking place in Milan, Italy, in 2020. The biennial conference will be held at the Milano Convention Centre from March 18 to 20, with current and potential users of Emerson automation technologies, products and services attending from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The theme for the event is ‘Discover, Design, Deliver’ and delegates will be able to learn how the latest automation technologies can help in digitally transforming operations and improving asset efficiency.

An unprecedented number of presentations have been submitted by users – more than 300 in total, from 30 different countries. This is an increase of 25% over previous Exchange conferences held in Europe, demonstrating the significant level of interest in the 2020 event. Representatives from 15 industries including food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical, power, pharmaceutical and discrete manufacturing will deliver presentations on current project solutions and application successes. This includes companies such as ADNOC, BASF, BP, Dow, EDF Energy, Equinor, GE Healthcare, Novartis, SABIC, Shell, Södra Cell, Total and Yara.

“The fifth Global Users Exchange in Europe will be the largest and most innovative to date,” said Roel van Doren, group president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business in Europe. “It will offer a greater opportunity for delegates to discover new technologies, services and work practices, before returning to their companies armed with the knowledge to deliver improvements that can increase their business performance.”

Highlights include keynote addresses by Roel van Doren; Richard Mortimer, VP engineering, Global Projects Organisation at BP; and Vidya Ramnath, president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business in the Middle East and Africa. User presentations from 20 subject tracks will focus on topics including addressing industry losses and meeting business performance targets; dramatically enhancing safety and compliance; reducing capital and engineering costs; increasing profitability through effective energy management; making sustained improvements through process optimisation; justifying a predictive maintenance programme; creating successful system migration and lifecycle management paths; and solving difficult measurement and control challenges.



Vidya Ramnath.

The event will also feature an 8 000 square metre solutions expo. A highlight of the expo will be a demonstration of the incredible potential of digital solutions for improving shutdown, turnaround and outage planning and execution. Delegates will be able to enjoy an immersive 360-degree video and virtual reality experience. The expo will also feature over 30 technical partners including Cisco, Microsoft and Informetric.

