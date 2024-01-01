RS South Africa partners with Sharps Electrical in Botswana

RS South Africa has formed a strategic partnership with Sharps Electrical, a leading electrical wholesaler and contractor in Botswana. This collaboration marks a significant stride towards fostering innovation and sustainable growth in the sub-Saharan Africa region. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver superior products and services to customers in the region.

With over 50 years of operational excellence in Botswana, Sharps Electrical provides invaluable local market insight. The partnership will focus on selling and supporting the comprehensive product range that RS currently offers. This includes electrical components, tools, and advanced engineering solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the Botswana market. Sharps Electrical will serve as the in-country point of contact for RS, ensuring customers have direct access to technical support and customer care.

By combining the strengths and expertise of both companies, the partnership aims to enhance the customer experience in Botswana. The collaboration will enable the provision of a wider range of high-quality products tailored to meet customer needs. Furthermore, investments in training and development initiatives will empower staff to deliver exceptional customer service, thereby nurturing local partnerships and enhancing logistical efficiency.

By establishing a local partnership in Botswana, RS aims to engage with customers more intimately, offering tailored support and fostering enduring relationships. This strategic move will not only expand its geographical footprint, but also ensure enhanced service delivery, crucial components of the RS strategy for sustainable growth and market penetration in new regions.

