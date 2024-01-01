RS South Africa partners with Sharps Electrical in Botswana

RS South Africa has formed a strategic partnership with Sharps Electrical, a leading electrical wholesaler and contractor in Botswana. This collaboration marks a significant stride towards fostering innovation and sustainable growth in the sub-Saharan Africa region. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver superior products and services to customers in the region.
With over 50 years of operational excellence in Botswana, Sharps Electrical provides invaluable local market insight. The partnership will focus on selling and supporting the comprehensive product range that RS currently offers. This includes electrical components, tools, and advanced engineering solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the Botswana market. Sharps Electrical will serve as the in-country point of contact for RS, ensuring customers have direct access to technical support and customer care.
By combining the strengths and expertise of both companies, the partnership aims to enhance the customer experience in Botswana. The collaboration will enable the provision of a wider range of high-quality products tailored to meet customer needs. Furthermore, investments in training and development initiatives will empower staff to deliver exceptional customer service, thereby nurturing local partnerships and enhancing logistical efficiency.
By establishing a local partnership in Botswana, RS aims to engage with customers more intimately, offering tailored support and fostering enduring relationships. This strategic move will not only expand its geographical footprint, but also ensure enhanced service delivery, crucial components of the RS strategy for sustainable growth and market penetration in new regions.
As an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) marks its 11th anniversary in 2024, under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This year, INWED celebrates women engineers who have enhanced lives and livelihoods through their work. These remarkable individuals contribute to building a brighter future for all of us.
Esther Kimani has been named as the winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Her early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30%, while increasing yields by as much as 40%.
RS South Africa has launched RS PRO Automation Efficiency. This expansion enriches the RS PRO portfolio with over 1100 new products spanning more than 18 technologies, emphasising its commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation.
Schneider Electric recently celebrated South Africa’s Youth Day with several exciting and comprehensive initiatives that have seen the company make a tangible difference to the skills development and growth of the country’s youth.
AVEVA has updated the capabilities and commercial models for its award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/scada software. New features, optimised commercial models, and better pricing make it easier for end users, OEMs and systems integrators to develop and scale HMI/scada applications from edge to cloud.
STEMulator is a groundbreaking virtual platform designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds, and stimulate their interest in STEM subjects. An initiative of the National Science and Technology Forum, STEMulator recently launched its free virtual school on National Youth Day.
The Digital Twin Consortium recently announced Version 1.1 of the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table. This is an architecture- and technology-agnostic requirements definition framework for organisations that want to design, develop, deploy, and operate digital twins based on use case capability requirements versus the features of technology solutions.
Yaskawa has an enduring partnership with Axelent, a premier manufacturer of industrial safety solutions. For nearly two decades, Yaskawa has relied on Axelent’s innovative safety products to enhance the protection and efficiency of robotic facilities.