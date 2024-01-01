Editor's Choice
Avoiding the pitfalls of PLC and scada control system integration

I&C July 2024 System Integration & Control Systems Design

By Neels van der Walt, senior business development manager at Iritron.

Taken at face value, upgrading your control system by integrating PLCs with scada systems should be a simple, seamless process. Regrettably, the industry is plagued with control system integration and upgrade myths and misconceptions that can lead to liability issues, project delays, cost overruns, and decreased plant performance.

In modern manufacturing, PLCs linked with scada systems are common, as they enable manufacturers to collect and monitor real-time data from various production processes. This integration allows manufacturers to optimise production processes, decrease disruptions, and enhance overall efficiency.

In the manufacturing industry, PLCs have become indispensable as the brain that controls and monitors various systems and processes. With the ability to integrate with other systems and applications, PLCs have become increasingly sophisticated and potent over time.

The integration of PLCs provides numerous benefits, including increased productivity, efficiency and quality. But integrating PLCs with other systems and applications is not straightforward, and requires a high degree of skill and understanding. It is the system’s complexity that can be difficult to comprehend and it requires an ‘eat the elephant’ process of careful planning and design logic.


Gerhard Greeff, divisional manager of Process Management & Control, Iritron.

Many factors can influence your choice when it comes to specifying a PLC model for your integration application. Some key considerations include:

• Electrical capacity: PLCs have different voltage requirements for their power supplies, so check to ensure that your selection is compatible with your electrical system.

• Processing speed: Check a PLC model’s CPU speed to determine whether it meets your application’s needs.

• Compatibility: Ensure that your PLC model is compatible with any new or existing system hardware, whether power supplies or DIN rails.

• Temperature tolerance: Most PLCs are designed for safe operation within the range of 0 to 60°C. There are some specialised PLC models that can operate at extreme temperatures, which is important for facilities with unusually hot or cold manufacturing conditions.

• Memory: A PLC needs sufficient ROM and RAM to execute the processes it is intended to automate. The controller uses ROM to store its operating system and instructions, and RAM to execute its functions.

• Connectivity: Make sure your PLC has enough input and output ports, and make sure it is able to connect to the type of peripherals that your system requires.

• Analogue I/O: Although PLCs are primarily used for discrete functions, some models also have analogue inputs and outputs that can control processes with continuous variables.


Neels van der Walt, senior business development manager at Iritron.

Taking all these issues on board, one can see that besides skill and understanding, planning is crucial in ensuring the success of an integration or upgrade project. During the planning process, the following steps are recommended:

• Define the project deliverable limits.

• Have an approved and documented control philosophy – without this, the project is set up for failure.

• Define and document the PLC and scada standards.

• Develop a functional design specification based on the control philosophy before PLC programming starts.

Although it might seem obvious, it is imperative to check the state of the equipment:

• Check that the switchgear, contactors and auxiliaries are working properly − they may have changed.

• Ensure that the PLC connections are on and there is communication between them through a proper channel and not via the I/O server.

• Check the state of the field panels and the proxy readings.

• Look for missing parts in the PLC and scada systems.

• Identify and find the scripts in the scada system. This will help you avoid any hurdles during commissioning.

• Take before and after videos and make notes to record what is currently in the plant, and what you have delivered and installed.

Proper planning is crucial to the success of a project. By following these steps, you can ensure that you have the right control philosophy, standards and communication to avoid issues during commissioning.

Iritron is a Level 2, B-BBEE empowered engineering, integration and manufacturing company providing solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems and decision support systems. We have extensive local and international engineering expertise and a proven track record across various industries.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 349 2919
Fax: +27 12 349 1609
Email: info@iritron.co.za
www: www.iritron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Iritron


Further reading:

Five smart machine trends you need to know
Adroit Technologies System Integration & Control Systems Design
The last ten years have brought about dramatic advances in technologies that OEMs had never realised would affect their designs or the saleability of their machines, much less impact business models and profits so dramatically. The following discussion will cover key advancements and recommendations all OEMs should be adopting in their design processes to stay current and competitive.

Read more...
36 years of innovation and success
SAM Systems Automation & Management Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
Systems Automation & Management was established in 1988 at a time when there were no other systems integrators (SIs) in the process business. SA Instrumentation & Control’s editor caught up with managing director, Claudio Agostinetto to find out more about how this thriving company has prospered over the last 36 years.

Read more...
Remote asset condition monitoring and anomaly detection
Iritron Industrial Wireless
Asset condition monitoring, anomaly detection, and failure prediction are becoming more critical in all industries. The real-time monitoring of assets located in remote locations for the detection of anomalies can become very expensive, and the implementation of solutions for remote equipment monitoring has been slow in coming. However, this hurdle can now be overcome

Read more...
Understanding the role of AI in generative engineering design
System Integration & Control Systems Design
When a design engineer sets out to design a new part, component, or assembly, the intent is to meet the design requirements for fit, form and function, and also incorporate a certain degree of innovation and elegance to the overall design. There is no reason to re-invent the wheel by introducing a new design.

Read more...
PCS stays up so you don’t have to
PCS Global System Integration & Control Systems Design
Maybe it’s time to look at a solution that stays online 99,99999% of the time so you don’t have to. This the world of Stratus computer platforms, tailor-made for your critical applications.

Read more...
Four ways the global parts shortage has led to innovation and openness
System Integration & Control Systems Design
For those who use automation parts, the unpredictable nature of the supply chain is one of the biggest problems faced today. The shortfall has impacted every industry, but automation components have been especially affected.

Read more...
SMOM – the future is here now
Iritron Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
In his presentation at the recent MESA Africa conference, Neels van der Walt, business development manager at Iritron, revealed the all-encompassing concept of smart mining operations management (SMOM), and why it is inextricably linked to the future of worldwide mining operations.

Read more...
Iritron’s year of consolidation
Iritron Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
Despite the multiple challenges faced by businesses in South Africa, the buoyancy of the technology sector worldwide has produced some green shoots for automation specialist, Iritron.

Read more...
Five edge opportunities for SIs to maximise revenue in 2024
Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
System integrators continue to face the challenge of doing more with less – supporting complex operations, while meeting production schedules with limited resources, and innovating to increase efficiency, maximise safety and reduce risk.

Read more...
Condition monitoring in a forging press retrofit
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
Significantly increased vibration on machines can result in many forms of negative impacts such as reduced system performance or damage to the machine and foundation. Using the example of retrofitting a forging press with a maximum press force of 2000 tons, Wölfel Engineering explains how efficiently the process was tailored and implemented with PC-based control and measurement technology from Beckhoff.

Read more...











