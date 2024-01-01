Enhancing industrial safety

Yaskawa has an enduring partnership with Axelent, a premier manufacturer of industrial safety solutions. For nearly two decades, Yaskawa has relied on Axelent’s innovative safety products to enhance the protection and efficiency of robotic facilities, particularly in South Africa.

A recent successful deployment of Axelent Fencing highlights its critical role in ensuring safety in the food and beverage industry. Yaskawa and Axelent collaborated on a project, through an integrator, with one of the oldest food and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in South Africa. These projects required advanced safety measures to protect operators, thereby ensuring compliance with stringent safety regulations.

Axelent ‘s modular design, quick installation and ease of maintenance were key factors that resonated with clients. The solutions provided robust security, seamless integration with robotic systems and minimal downtime, thereby optimising production efficiency.

Yaskawa also provided comprehensive support, from initial assessments to integration and testing, ensuring that the fencing solutions met specific client needs. This reduced installation risks, and enhanced overall operational safety and productivity.

Looking forward, Yaskawa and Axelent see significant opportunities for further applications of Axelent Fencing in South Africa’s diverse industrial landscape. Yaskawa’s local presence and industry expertise position it to capitalise on these opportunities. As Yaskawa continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains committed to fostering partnerships and delivering solutions that drive progress and safety in South Africa’s industrial sectors.

For more information contact Yaskawa Southern Africa, +27 11 608 3182 , leon@yaskawa.za.com, www.yaskawa.za.com






