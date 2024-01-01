Enhancing industrial safety
I&C July 2024
News
Yaskawa has an enduring partnership with Axelent, a premier manufacturer of industrial safety solutions. For nearly two decades, Yaskawa has relied on Axelent’s innovative safety products to enhance the protection and efficiency of robotic facilities, particularly in South Africa.
A recent successful deployment of Axelent Fencing highlights its critical role in ensuring safety in the food and beverage industry. Yaskawa and Axelent collaborated on a project, through an integrator, with one of the oldest food and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in South Africa. These projects required advanced safety measures to protect operators, thereby ensuring compliance with stringent safety regulations.
Axelent ‘s modular design, quick installation and ease of maintenance were key factors that resonated with clients. The solutions provided robust security, seamless integration with robotic systems and minimal downtime, thereby optimising production efficiency.
Yaskawa also provided comprehensive support, from initial assessments to integration and testing, ensuring that the fencing solutions met specific client needs. This reduced installation risks, and enhanced overall operational safety and productivity.
Looking forward, Yaskawa and Axelent see significant opportunities for further applications of Axelent Fencing in South Africa’s diverse industrial landscape. Yaskawa’s local presence and industry expertise position it to capitalise on these opportunities. As Yaskawa continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains committed to fostering partnerships and delivering solutions that drive progress and safety in South Africa’s industrial sectors.
For more information contact Yaskawa Southern Africa, +27 11 608 3182, leon@yaskawa.za.com, www.yaskawa.za.com
Further reading:
FieldComm Group Joins PACTware Consortium
News
FieldComm Group has become the twenty-third member of the PACTware Consortium.
Read more...
How engineering impacts on everyday life
News
As an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) marks its 11th anniversary in 2024, under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This year, INWED celebrates women engineers who have enhanced lives and livelihoods through their work. These remarkable individuals contribute to building a brighter future for all of us.
Read more...
Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation has yet another outstanding winner
News
Esther Kimani has been named as the winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Her early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30%, while increasing yields by as much as 40%.
Read more...
Extended automation efficiency range
RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa has launched RS PRO Automation Efficiency. This expansion enriches the RS PRO portfolio with over 1100 new products spanning more than 18 technologies, emphasising its commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation.
Read more...
Schneider Electric celebrates Youth Day
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric recently celebrated South Africa’s Youth Day with several exciting and comprehensive initiatives that have seen the company make a tangible difference to the skills development and growth of the country’s youth.
Read more...
AVEVA updates New InTouch Unlimited capabilities
News
AVEVA has updated the capabilities and commercial models for its award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/scada software. New features, optimised commercial models, and better pricing make it easier for end users, OEMs and systems integrators to develop and scale HMI/scada applications from edge to cloud.
Read more...
RS South Africa partners with Sharps Electrical in Botswana
RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa has formed a strategic partnership with Sharps Electrical, a leading electrical wholesaler and contractor in Botswana.
Read more...
STEMulator – a gift to the youth of the nation
News
STEMulator is a groundbreaking virtual platform designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds, and stimulate their interest in STEM subjects. An initiative of the National Science and Technology Forum, STEMulator recently launched its free virtual school on National Youth Day.
Read more...
Non-revenue water remains SA’s biggest water challenge
News
South Africa’s non-revenue water is rising to unsustainable levels, with nearly half the water piped through the country’s infrastructure being lost through leaks, theft or nonpayment.
Read more...
Digital twin capabilities periodic table released
News
The Digital Twin Consortium recently announced Version 1.1 of the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table. This is an architecture- and technology-agnostic requirements definition framework for organisations that want to design, develop, deploy, and operate digital twins based on use case capability requirements versus the features of technology solutions.
Read more...