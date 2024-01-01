Prime gearbox solutions for pump applications

I&C July 2024 Motion Control & Drives

I-MAK, one of the premium global brands in the stable of bearings and power transmission specialist, Bearings International (BI), has led the global market with a wide portfolio of gearbox and drive solutions for over 50 years. With more than a million references and hundreds of different product lines, I-MAK’s unique power transmission solutions cater to a large range of applications in virtually all industrial segments. I-MAK gearboxes are widely used for diverse pump applications in the oil and gas, and food and beverage sectors around the world.

I-MAK’s IR series of helical gearboxes is perfectly adapted to meet the stringent demands of pumps and transfer technologies, which represent key applications across a broad range of industries. “The IR Series is available in twelve different sizes ranging from 90 to 18 000 Nm, and is ideally suited for gear and lube pump machinery,” says BI product leader, Kobus Groenewald. Fitted with either an input shaft or a direct IEC motor coupling and a standard foot configuration, these gearboxes are easy to mount and dismount. They minimise downtime and boost production, offering key cost-related advantages for end users.

As a preferred supplier for thousands of crude oil producers, refineries and engineering companies, I-MAK is a key supplier to Middle Eastern and North American oil and gas industries. The company is actively involved in several major oil and gas projects in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

I-MAK has enhanced its product offering to the food and beverage industry over the past few years with the addition of several key features to meet this segment’s strict hygiene and food security demands. The application of special easy-to-wash paint and coatings on I-MAK gearboxes limits material deposits and rust, contributing to the maintenance of high hygienic standards at customers’ sites. Resistance to high temperatures and aggressive environments reduces the potential risk of oil leakage.

“Innovation, quality, and precision are woven into the fabric of I-MAK’s high quality, affordable products, which come with a two-year warranty and are backed by specialist local and international support,” says general manager, Robert Sillis. “Our strategic partnership with I-MAK is the backbone of our blueprint for high quality, reliable solutions that are uniquely tailored to meet the diverse needs of a wide range of industrial applications. The very high local added value of all I-MAK products aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance production uptime and efficiency, delivering our value proposition to keep our customers ‘in motion’.”

Credit(s)

Bearings International





