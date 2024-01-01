Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

STEMulator – a gift to the youth of the nation

I&C July 2024 News

STEMulator is a groundbreaking virtual platform designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds, and stimulate their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. An initiative of the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF), a leading advocate for science and technology education in South Africa, STEMulator recently launched its free virtual school on National Youth Day. This aims to address the pressing issue of STEM literacy in our country by providing a comprehensive and engaging educational experience.

A world of exploration at their fingertips

The STEMulator platform has the goal of getting more schoolgoing learners interested and engaged in STEM subjects and careers at the school level. Featuring a wide range of interactive and educational content, it is a proudly South African initiative that is unique in the world, providing a platform for young people to explore, discover, and learn about the important role that STEM professionals play in various fields.

“STEMulator is not your typical educational platform,” explains Richard Gundersen, chief instigator at STEMulator. “It’s an immersive, interactive landscape filled with animated objects and clickable areas. Imagine a child clicking on a car and being transported inside to explore its engine, or clicking on a farm and learning about the machinery used for harvesting. This engaging format allows learners to explore various aspects of STEM in a fun and accessible way.”

By clicking on objects, they can delve deeper, uncovering the inner workings of machines and the fascinating processes behind everyday phenomena, all of which link directly into exciting career paths available in STEM fields, along with information relating to where to study and how to qualify.

“The NSTF has created a virtual school that is fully aligned with existing educational curricula and programmes. We hope to inspire a passion for learning, foster critical thinking, and equip our youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex and technology-driven world.”

More than just fun

The creation of the STEMulator is driven by a critical need to address the declining interest in STEM subjects among South African youth. The NSTF is committed to reversing this trend. “STEMulator is our gift to the nation’s youth. It’s a free and accessible platform that makes learning about STEM fun and engaging,” Gundersen adds. “This is particularly important for students from underprivileged backgrounds who may not have access to traditional resources.”

Key features of the STEMulator

• A virtual landscape to explore at leisure all things STEM, from pumping human hearts to jet turbines, microbes to mountains, and nature to agriculture.

• A virtual school with maths and science classrooms, with curriculum-aligned content and teacher guidance notes. This links to objects in the virtual world, from the human body to energy sources, solidifying the learner’s understanding.

• STEMulator doesn’t stop at sparking curiosity, it helps learners connect their interests to potential careers. It provides valuable insights into career opportunities to help learners make informed decisions about their futures and subject choices.

• A key aspect of the STEMulator is its accessibility. It’s completely free to use, ensuring that all learners, regardless of background, can benefit from this innovative resource. Developed and maintained in South Africa, STEMulator celebrates local talent and ingenuity.

• New material is being added continuously. Our mine and transport sections are under construction.

A call to action

The NSTF encourages contributions from individuals, educators and organisations. This can include:

• Companies and organisations: Contribute missing content, showcase your products or services through relevant animations, or offer financial support to help the platform reach its full potential. By actively participating in the STEMulator, businesses can not only support STEM education, but also earn CSI/BEE points by demonstrating their commitment to education and innovation. Showcasing how your products or business align with STEM principles can further enhance your impact and visibility within the STEM community.

• Professional bodies: Contribute to the STEMulator by providing content, resources, and expertise related to your field. Showcase how your profession is relevant to STEM, and inspire students to pursue related careers. By supporting the STEMulator, professional bodies can help establish a strong foundation for STEM education and highlight the importance of their discipline in driving innovation and progress.

Empowering the next generation

The NSTF envisions a future where every learner under the age of 15 has the opportunity to explore STEMulator. This exposure will empower them to make informed choices about their education and career paths. “STEMulator will equip them with valuable critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” Gundersen concludes.

For more information contact Richard Gunderson, STEMulator, +27 82 654 6476, richard@stemulator.org, www.stemulator.org




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

FieldComm Group Joins PACTware Consortium
News
FieldComm Group has become the twenty-third member of the PACTware Consortium.

Read more...
How engineering impacts on everyday life
News
As an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) marks its 11th anniversary in 2024, under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This year, INWED celebrates women engineers who have enhanced lives and livelihoods through their work. These remarkable individuals contribute to building a brighter future for all of us.

Read more...
Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation has yet another outstanding winner
News
Esther Kimani has been named as the winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Her early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30%, while increasing yields by as much as 40%.

Read more...
Extended automation efficiency range
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa has launched RS PRO Automation Efficiency. This expansion enriches the RS PRO portfolio with over 1100 new products spanning more than 18 technologies, emphasising its commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation.

Read more...
Schneider Electric celebrates Youth Day
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric recently celebrated South Africa’s Youth Day with several exciting and comprehensive initiatives that have seen the company make a tangible difference to the skills development and growth of the country’s youth.

Read more...
AVEVA updates New InTouch Unlimited capabilities
News
AVEVA has updated the capabilities and commercial models for its award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/scada software. New features, optimised commercial models, and better pricing make it easier for end users, OEMs and systems integrators to develop and scale HMI/scada applications from edge to cloud.

Read more...
RS South Africa partners with Sharps Electrical in Botswana
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa has formed a strategic partnership with Sharps Electrical, a leading electrical wholesaler and contractor in Botswana.

Read more...
Non-revenue water remains SA’s biggest water challenge
News
South Africa’s non-revenue water is rising to unsustainable levels, with nearly half the water piped through the country’s infrastructure being lost through leaks, theft or nonpayment.

Read more...
Digital twin capabilities periodic table released
News
The Digital Twin Consortium recently announced Version 1.1 of the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table. This is an architecture- and technology-agnostic requirements definition framework for organisations that want to design, develop, deploy, and operate digital twins based on use case capability requirements versus the features of technology solutions.

Read more...
Enhancing industrial safety
News
Yaskawa has an enduring partnership with Axelent, a premier manufacturer of industrial safety solutions. For nearly two decades, Yaskawa has relied on Axelent’s innovative safety products to enhance the protection and efficiency of robotic facilities.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved