STEMulator – a gift to the youth of the nation

STEMulator is a groundbreaking virtual platform designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds, and stimulate their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. An initiative of the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF), a leading advocate for science and technology education in South Africa, STEMulator recently launched its free virtual school on National Youth Day. This aims to address the pressing issue of STEM literacy in our country by providing a comprehensive and engaging educational experience.

A world of exploration at their fingertips

The STEMulator platform has the goal of getting more schoolgoing learners interested and engaged in STEM subjects and careers at the school level. Featuring a wide range of interactive and educational content, it is a proudly South African initiative that is unique in the world, providing a platform for young people to explore, discover, and learn about the important role that STEM professionals play in various fields.

“STEMulator is not your typical educational platform,” explains Richard Gundersen, chief instigator at STEMulator. “It’s an immersive, interactive landscape filled with animated objects and clickable areas. Imagine a child clicking on a car and being transported inside to explore its engine, or clicking on a farm and learning about the machinery used for harvesting. This engaging format allows learners to explore various aspects of STEM in a fun and accessible way.”

By clicking on objects, they can delve deeper, uncovering the inner workings of machines and the fascinating processes behind everyday phenomena, all of which link directly into exciting career paths available in STEM fields, along with information relating to where to study and how to qualify.

“The NSTF has created a virtual school that is fully aligned with existing educational curricula and programmes. We hope to inspire a passion for learning, foster critical thinking, and equip our youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex and technology-driven world.”

More than just fun

The creation of the STEMulator is driven by a critical need to address the declining interest in STEM subjects among South African youth. The NSTF is committed to reversing this trend. “STEMulator is our gift to the nation’s youth. It’s a free and accessible platform that makes learning about STEM fun and engaging,” Gundersen adds. “This is particularly important for students from underprivileged backgrounds who may not have access to traditional resources.”

Key features of the STEMulator

• A virtual landscape to explore at leisure all things STEM, from pumping human hearts to jet turbines, microbes to mountains, and nature to agriculture.

• A virtual school with maths and science classrooms, with curriculum-aligned content and teacher guidance notes. This links to objects in the virtual world, from the human body to energy sources, solidifying the learner’s understanding.

• STEMulator doesn’t stop at sparking curiosity, it helps learners connect their interests to potential careers. It provides valuable insights into career opportunities to help learners make informed decisions about their futures and subject choices.

• A key aspect of the STEMulator is its accessibility. It’s completely free to use, ensuring that all learners, regardless of background, can benefit from this innovative resource. Developed and maintained in South Africa, STEMulator celebrates local talent and ingenuity.

• New material is being added continuously. Our mine and transport sections are under construction.

A call to action

The NSTF encourages contributions from individuals, educators and organisations. This can include:

• Companies and organisations: Contribute missing content, showcase your products or services through relevant animations, or offer financial support to help the platform reach its full potential. By actively participating in the STEMulator, businesses can not only support STEM education, but also earn CSI/BEE points by demonstrating their commitment to education and innovation. Showcasing how your products or business align with STEM principles can further enhance your impact and visibility within the STEM community.

• Professional bodies: Contribute to the STEMulator by providing content, resources, and expertise related to your field. Showcase how your profession is relevant to STEM, and inspire students to pursue related careers. By supporting the STEMulator, professional bodies can help establish a strong foundation for STEM education and highlight the importance of their discipline in driving innovation and progress.

Empowering the next generation

The NSTF envisions a future where every learner under the age of 15 has the opportunity to explore STEMulator. This exposure will empower them to make informed choices about their education and career paths. “STEMulator will equip them with valuable critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” Gundersen concludes.

For more information contact Richard Gunderson, STEMulator, +27 82 654 6476, richard@stemulator.org, www.stemulator.org






