Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Heat exchange technology for the oil and gas industry

I&C July 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

For over 60 years, Steinmüller Africa has been a leading steam and high-pressure piping expert. The company leverages its extensive experience and inhouse design and engineering expertise to provide customised industrial shell and tube heat exchangers for sub-Saharan Africa’s oil and gas industry. The industry uses industrial heat exchangers for preheating, heating, steam generation, crude oil cooling, oil refining, and heat transfer.

Steinmüller Africa offers a comprehensive range of thermal, heat, sizing and mass transfer services tailored to the oil and gas industry. Its expertise includes pressure drop analysis and vibration design, ensuring that its heat exchanger solutions meet the stringent demands of oil and gas operations. Its commitment to specialised services, optimum performance, technological advancement and sustainability make it the ideal partner for oil and gas plants.

Industrial heat exchangers play an important role in improving the operational efficiency and safety of oil and gas processing plants. Their primary function is to transfer heat from one medium to another without the fluids coming into contact with each other. This process is necessary to maintain optimal thermal conditions, improve energy efficiency, minimise operational costs, and decrease environmental impact by facilitating efficient heat transfer.

Steinmüller Africa designs and fabricates turnkey industrial shell and tube heaters at its state-of-the-art facilities in Pretoria West and Sasolburg. To deliver world-class services, the company designs, manufactures and installs industrial heat exchangers that meet the stringent design codes of the Heat Exchange Institute (HEI) and the Tubular Exchanger Manufacturers Association (TEMA). The company also meets various health and safety standards such as SANS, BS, ASE, EN and API.

Steinmüller Africa’s industrial heat exchangers are optimised to provide the smallest environmental footprint and the lowest mass for the given heat transfer duty. This is achieved through the company’s in-house developed solutions for material selection, and heat and mass transfer coefficients. These are parameters used to quantify rates of heat and mass transfer between a surface and a fluid in contact with it. Phased Array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) and radiographic testing (RT) are used to detect flaws and examine the internal structure of the equipment accurately, ensuring its integrity before it is installed.

A unique aspect of Steinmüller Africa’s production capability is its licence to conduct explosive welding for industrial heat exchangers. The company uses explosive welding and expansion for the tube to tube sheet joint. This allows for an extremely neat, clean and safe weld, eliminating the risk of a tube bursting during operations, and thereby harming personnel and equipment. The same method is applied to the headers on the header-type heaters, speeding up the joining of these components and reducing the manufacturing period.

Steinmüller Africa uses a 3D parametric model, a computer-aided design (CAD) technique that allows engineers and designers to create and edit 3D equipment models before they are built. It also allows them to explore multiple design variations, enabling the engineers to streamline the iteration process up to ten times faster. This allows them to optimise the manufacturing sequence, highlighting areas of concern for welders and boilermakers.

One of Steinmüller Africa’s advancements is procuring new tube and pipe bending machines that allow both sides of a tube to be bent at once. These machines can increase the overall length of a tube that can be bent, reducing the number of welds in the tube, and improving production efficiency. The company also uses Nelson Mandela University’s eNtsa laboratory to use friction welding for heat exchanger nipples to the headers. This method, like explosive welding, offers a clean, fast and safe weld with no defects, and has the potential to replace the current arc welding method found in the industry.

Steinmüller Africa is the only Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) certified manufacturer of heavy, large, and high-pressure equipment in South Africa. This enables the company to export its high-quality products to the European Union.

For more information contact Khalid Peer, Steinmüller Africa, +27 11 806 3000, khalid.peer@bilfinger.com, www.steinmuller.bilfinger.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Reshape your footprint
Loesche South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Calcined clay is an environmentally friendly supplementary cementitious material that has massive potential for reducing CO2 in cement manufacturing. C/Clay is the new label for LOESCHE’s overall process for the production of calcined clay and is part of the company’s CO2 reduction strategy.

Read more...
AI improves energy supply reliability
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Many grids across the globe have a persistent problem in common, ageing infrastructure. This makes a good case for the modernisation of grid infrastructure. Fortunately, there are some almost-immediate steps that can provide a quick win without having to undertake forklift-scale projects.

Read more...
The advantages of overhead power distribution in data centres
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
With the world becoming increasingly dependent on the internet, the need for additional bandwidth is steadily escalating. This requires more, larger facilities and infrastructure, which demand more power and a dependable electricity supply.

Read more...
Extending the lifespan of oil transformers
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Transformers are vital components in the fields of electrical engineering and power distribution, as they play a key role in stepping up or down voltage levels, which ensures the efficient transmission of electricity.

Read more...
Charged for success with lithium-ion batteries
Electrical Power & Protection
Within South Africa’s unpredictable energy environment, the lithium-ion battery has emerged as the star player for operations wanting to ensure their material handling equipment experiences as little downtime as possible. From forklifts and pallet jacks, to automated guided vehicles, lithium-ion batteries offer unparalleled advantages, including longer lifespan, faster charging times, and zero emissions.

Read more...
Powering South Africa’s future the smart way
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
The adoption of IIoT and AI technologies is driving a profound transformation in South Africa’s electromechanical equipment sector. This transformation is giving rise to smart grids and the optimisation of energy generation, distribution and consumption. Key to this digital transformation is the demand for intelligent equipment capable of remote monitoring and control, ushering in unprecedented efficiency and resilience.

Read more...
Battery energy storage system for microgrids
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its latest battery energy storage system (BESS), designed and engineered to be a part of a flexible and scalable architecture.

Read more...
A paper trail of successful energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved