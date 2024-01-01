Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration

In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024. To take up this opportunity email registration@ecsa.co.za

Further reading:

From the Editor's desk: Another use for glass

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News

...

Read more...

Schneider Electric and AVEVA partner for EV battery production

Schneider Electric South Africa News

Read more...

SKF and Hansen Motorsport align for 2024 World RX season

SKF South Africa News

Read more...

Bosch Rexroth partners with first pneumatic specialist to advance ctrlX World

Bosch Rexroth Africa News

Read more...

Moog commits to innovation and continuity in pump production

News

Read more...

WearCheck Water assesses water quality

Wearcheck News

Read more...

Empowering education and learning through innovation

Festo South Africa News

Read more...

Danfoss strengthens presence in Africa

News

Read more...

Zinc paves the way for South Africa’s sustainable development

News

Read more...

Elevating safety in quarrying and surface mining

News

Read more...

Data is a rather important part of our lives. Anyone who has lost their phone or had a hard drive crash will know that. We have been covering data these last couple of months, with issues like the threatSchneider Electric and AVEVA have announced a partnership with IN-CORE Systèmes to drive efficiency in electric vehicle (EV) battery production.Hansen Motorsport, at the forefront of rallycross for over 30 years, will be forming an alliance for the 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship with SKF.Bosch Rexroth has partnered with SMC Deutschland, the first pneumatics specialist to join its ctrlX World.Moog has announced that the production of radial piston pumps will continue at the Böblingen site after the closure of the Nuremberg plant.WearCheck Water, a division of condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck provides deep insight into the composition of water from multiple sources in a broad range of industries.Education stands as the cornerstone of progress in a world propelled by innovation and driven by the passion for learning. Recognising the pivotal role of learning institutions in shaping tomorrow’s leaders, Festo Didactic has launched the groundbreaking Fluid Power Blue Moon Special to revolutionise learning experiences in higher educational institutions, training centres, and Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges.Danish multinational engineering group, Danfoss has finalised its acquisition of BOCK. The completion of the acquisition reinforces Danfoss’ position as a preferred provider of energy-efficient compressor solutions.Africa continues to be supported by the International Zinc Association.The continued focus on integrating proximity detection systems into South African quarries and surface mines highlights a significant shift towards enhanced safety and regulatory compliance.