Modularity for future scalability

I&C July 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

When it comes to managed switches, industrial-grade reliability, multicast availability, and security enhancements based on the IEC 62433 standards are crucial features. There are a number of vertical markets where these switches can be used.





Field monitoring for oil and gas pipelines

For oil and gas companies to develop a fully digitalised oilfield, it is essential to build a reliable network backhaul for monitoring the various integrated pipeline subsystems. These include IP surveillance, ventilation, and fire control. As the pipeline extends many kilometres away from the control centre, companies are looking for a reliable and sustainable solution that can aggregate all data from the field sites and establish a high-bandwidth communications backhaul connection to the remote compressor stations and network operation centre.

HD IP surveillance for tunnel traffic management

Local authorities commonly deploy roadside surveillance systems to monitor traffic in tunnels from a remote traffic management centre (TMC). This not only manages vehicle traffic, but also controls multiple infrastructure systems. Nowadays, remote HD IP cameras are being deployed in large numbers to monitor vehicle traffic and speed effectively. However, existing infrastructure is usually not equipped to provide the extra power output needed to sustain a large volume of surveillance devices. Being deployed in the field, the network equipment connecting these surveillance devices to the TMC are exposed to a wide variety of environmental conditions ranging from rain and snow, to high temperatures and humidity. Therefore, having rugged networking devices with multiple interfaces and Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities is key to facilitating the high network and power demands. It is also vital that network operators have full visibility of the network status and are able to manage the network remotely via centralised software, to avoid unnecessarily dispatching field engineers to perform high-risk maintenance tasks on highways and in tunnels.

Centralised underground security monitoring systems

In the open-pit mining industry, automated underground control systems are deployed and integrated to achieve optimal operational efficiency. There are numerous automated underground control systems to keep mining operations working smoothly, and security monitoring systems to check on the staff and the status of machinery. As field personnel and machinery are constantly moving around between different sites across rough terrain, operators rely on a robust wireless communication system to connect personnel and machinery, and capture multiple concurrent live image feeds to monitor underground activities.

High performance and availability

Moxa’s MRX-G4064 Series of switches is designed to meet the high performance, high-availability requirements of industrial video, voice and data applications resulting from the growing convergence of information technology on industrial sites.

The modular design of the MRX-G4064 Series supports 16 built-in 10GbE ports and up to 48 2.5GbE ports via modules, and is ideal for building large-scale industrial network applications. 10GbE ports significantly increase the network switching bandwidth, allowing for direct connections to 10GbE-enabled servers, and moving data collection and analysis closer to the application site. Additionally, support for multi-port aggregation allows for higher bandwidth backbone, while also leaving room for future network growth.

In addition to accommodating larger numbers of field devices, the MRX-G4064 Series reduces the delay of data transmission, and enables the rapid transmission of large amounts of video, voice, and data on high-performance networks. This series is equipped with a redundant multi-fan cooling system, and redundant isolated power supplies. It supports industrial high-efficiency Turbo Ring technology, and other network redundancy technologies such as ERPS (ITU-T G.8032) and RSTP/STP, which can enhance the reliability and availability of backbone networks in IT/OT convergence applications.

Additional features and benefits

Other advantages of Moxa’s MRX-G4064 Series of switches include:

• Flexible bandwidth/port combinations for effective bandwidth management and maximum reliability.

• Command line interface (CLI) for quick management.

• Out-of-band management (OOBM) port to ensure the availability of network management when in-band services are inaccessible.

• System temperature control and power consumption management for non-stop operations.

• Port mirroring (N:M) technology to support security monitoring and auditing.

• Optimised for large-burst transmissions of large-scale video surveillance to prevent frame loss.

• IEEE1588v2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) for network time synchronisation.

• Supports MXconfig and MXview One for industrial network management and visualisation.

• Layer 3 modular managed 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet switch with 16 10GbE SFP+ ports, three slots for 16-port Gigabit or 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet modules, two isolated power supplies (90 to 264 V AC), and -10 to 60°C operating temperature.

RJ Connect is the sole distributor for Moxa in South Africa. Moxa is a leading provider of industrial networking, computing and automation solutions to help customers enable connectivity in industrial infrastructures.

Credit(s)

RJ Connect





