New wireless communication system for remote access to measurement data

KROHNE has introduced the OPTIBRIDGE 3880 IIoT data logger for remote data services, acquisition and evaluation. This is a fully autonomous, battery- or mains-powered wireless communication system for remote access to measurement data, aimed at the water and wastewater industry.

Using mobile communication via 2G, 3G and 4G, OPTIBRIDGE 3880 offers a wide range of remote data management options – from simple data logging to internet connectivity and storage for maintenance, process visualisation, and data evaluation. It is also designed for advanced applications with IIoT requirements, offering flexible and modular solutions for data acquisition and analysis in smart networks. Data can be integrated into any scada or other software system by using industry standard protocols like OPC UA or CSV. The customer has full control over data, as it is hosted on their local server and sent with end-to-end encryption.

OPTIBRIDGE 3880 is the perfect companion for the battery-powered WATERFLUX 3070 water meter for on-site commissioning and configuration. The system is also ideal for installation in flood-prone areas like manholes, as it comes in a rugged IP68 rated polycarbonate housing, with an integrated battery offering six years of operating time. Typical applications for OPTIBRIDGE 3880 include data logging and transfer of flow, pressure and temperature measurement values from water abstraction wells or water transportation pipelines; wireless communication for water meters in installation areas without power supply; and remote flow monitoring and process control in district metering applications.

