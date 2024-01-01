WearCheck Water assesses water quality



Thelma Horsfield, general manager.

Do you need to know the chemical composition of industrial wastewater before discarding it? How important in your business is the cleanliness of water for medical use, human consumption, or irrigation/agriculture?

WearCheck Water, a division of condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck provides deep insight into the composition of water from multiple sources in a broad range of industries. The company offers an extensive range of water analysis services. Using a variety of high-tech laboratory instruments, expert water scientists process water samples to determine its quality and suitability.



Khensani Mbuli, laboratory assistant.

WearCheck Water’s clients include industrial operations that must follow municipal by-laws by ensuring that effluent wastewater is compliant and safe for disposal into streams and rivers. Compliance with the laws and environmental safety standards ensures the harmless disposal of wastewater into sewers, streams and rivers − crucial in today’s environmentally conscious world. Furthermore, it helps avoid financial penalties for non-compliance.

Municipalities rely on WearCheck Water, which is ISO 17025:2017 accredited, for maintaining water quality. With urban populations expanding, the demand for safe drinking water is growing. WearCheck’s analysis ensures that municipal water supplies meet the required health standards, providing peace of mind to both authorities and residents.



Moses Lelaka, technical water laboratory manager.

In the hospitality and medical industries, water quality is paramount. Hospitals, clinics, hotels, and restaurants must ensure that their water is safe for consumption and use. Detailed analysis confirms whether the water meets stringent health standards. This is crucial for maintaining the health and safety of patients and guests, and also the reputation of the establishments.

WearCheck Water also serves the mining industry. Quarterly testing of groundwater and surface water in areas surrounding mining and exploration sites is conducted to assess the environmental impact and wastewater compliance. Rigorous testing ensures that mining operations do not contaminate local water sources, thereby safeguarding ecosystems and local communities. General manager of WearCheck Water, Thelma Horsfield says: “We conduct a range of tests on water from any source, determining the presence and levels of potentially harmful substances to ensure that the water is safe for its intended purpose”.



Katlego Mokoroane, laboratory technician.

WearCheck’s two world-class water testing laboratories in Cape Town and Johannesburg conduct water analysis for a wide range of clients in different sectors. The company’s water analysis services are available in every region in Africa where the company has a presence, including Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Namibia, Mozambique and the DRC. Many of the company’s water clients also use WearCheck’s extensive range of condition monitoring services, which include the scientific analysis of used oil, asset reliability care (ARC) and transformer oil testing, among others.

