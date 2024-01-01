Bosch Rexroth partners with first pneumatic specialist to advance ctrlX World

From left: Steffen Winkler, senior vice president of sales of the Automation & Electrification Solutions Business Unit, Bosch Rexroth; Torsten Wöhler, senior vice president of Sales & Product Marketing, SMC.

Bosch Rexroth has partnered with SMC Deutschland, the first pneumatics specialist to join its ctrlX World. To make this partnership more significant, it marks SMC as ctrlX World’s 100th partner. This collaboration aims to expand the capabilities of ctrlX World solutions, which include ctlX AUTOMATION and CORE.

The ctrlX AUTOMATION platform, known for its real-time Linux-based operating system, reduces mechanical engineering time by between 30 and 50%. It will now integrate SMC’s advanced pneumatic and electric automation solutions. This synergy is set to provide unparalleled flexibility and efficiency for various industrial applications. The combination of Bosch Rexroth’s cutting-edge ctrlX World technology with SMC’s extensive expertise in automation solutions is a significant step towards advancing industrial automation.

Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION platform removes traditional boundaries between machine control systems, IT and IoT. It provides all the building blocks for complete automation solutions from controllers and I/Os, IPCs, HMIs, drives and safety solutions to comprehensive motion, PLC and IoT functions. Software functions are combinable in many ways with ready made, customised and customisable apps. These apps can be created in various programming languages like C++, script languages like Python, or new graphical languages like Blockly. The platform is driven by ctrlX CORE, a high-performance 64-bit multicore CPU that forms the basis for 70% of all general automation tasks.

For more information contact Gillian Allin, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630 , gillian.allin@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa

