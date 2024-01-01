Bosch Rexroth partners with first pneumatic specialist to advance ctrlX World

Bosch Rexroth has partnered with SMC Deutschland, the first pneumatics specialist to join its ctrlX World. To make this partnership more significant, it marks SMC as ctrlX World’s 100th partner. This collaboration aims to expand the capabilities of ctrlX World solutions, which include ctlX AUTOMATION and CORE.
The ctrlX AUTOMATION platform, known for its real-time Linux-based operating system, reduces mechanical engineering time by between 30 and 50%. It will now integrate SMC’s advanced pneumatic and electric automation solutions. This synergy is set to provide unparalleled flexibility and efficiency for various industrial applications. The combination of Bosch Rexroth’s cutting-edge ctrlX World technology with SMC’s extensive expertise in automation solutions is a significant step towards advancing industrial automation.
Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION platform removes traditional boundaries between machine control systems, IT and IoT. It provides all the building blocks for complete automation solutions from controllers and I/Os, IPCs, HMIs, drives and safety solutions to comprehensive motion, PLC and IoT functions. Software functions are combinable in many ways with ready made, customised and customisable apps. These apps can be created in various programming languages like C++, script languages like Python, or new graphical languages like Blockly. The platform is driven by ctrlX CORE, a high-performance 64-bit multicore CPU that forms the basis for 70% of all general automation tasks.
As an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) marks its 11th anniversary in 2024, under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This year, INWED celebrates women engineers who have enhanced lives and livelihoods through their work. These remarkable individuals contribute to building a brighter future for all of us.
Esther Kimani has been named as the winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Her early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30%, while increasing yields by as much as 40%.
RS South Africa has launched RS PRO Automation Efficiency. This expansion enriches the RS PRO portfolio with over 1100 new products spanning more than 18 technologies, emphasising its commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation.
Schneider Electric recently celebrated South Africa’s Youth Day with several exciting and comprehensive initiatives that have seen the company make a tangible difference to the skills development and growth of the country’s youth.
AVEVA has updated the capabilities and commercial models for its award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/scada software. New features, optimised commercial models, and better pricing make it easier for end users, OEMs and systems integrators to develop and scale HMI/scada applications from edge to cloud.
STEMulator is a groundbreaking virtual platform designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds, and stimulate their interest in STEM subjects. An initiative of the National Science and Technology Forum, STEMulator recently launched its free virtual school on National Youth Day.
The Digital Twin Consortium recently announced Version 1.1 of the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table. This is an architecture- and technology-agnostic requirements definition framework for organisations that want to design, develop, deploy, and operate digital twins based on use case capability requirements versus the features of technology solutions.