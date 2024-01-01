Schneider Electric and AVEVA partner for EV battery production

Schneider Electric and AVEVA have announced a partnership with IN-CORE Systèmes to drive efficiency in electric vehicle (EV) battery production. The joint offering will connect electrode level to final cell performance, and provide customers with a complete data picture to improve processes. As the EV market continues to see exponential growth, battery production is under greater pressure to improve quality, efficiency, and business outcomes. This increased production can lead to new issues, including failure modes and process variation, which in turn create operational, material, and labour losses.

In recent years, EV battery production has seen up to 20% of materials scrapped and an inefficient use of energy, with 47 kWh of energy needed to produce 1 kWh of an EV battery cell. These challenges can only be mitigated by greater operational insight. The partnership between Schneider Electric, AVEVA and IN-CORE will bring greater data connectivity to the production process by addressing data traceability at the electrode level. The IN-CORE Traceability Solution will work with AVEVA System Platform to connect critical parameters to electrode manufacture, final cell and pack performance, providing relevant data at the right time and in the right format to ensure a complete data picture. This provides customers with positive outcomes such as faster troubleshooting of field issues, waste reduction, production optimisation and materials optimisation.

“This partnership will provide new levels of data connectivity to the EV market, and help customers establish a complete data architecture across all processes,” said Christel Galbrun, segment president at Schneider Electric.

