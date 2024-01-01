IO-Link system overview

From easy and quick setup to additionally available machine monitoring data to process transparency from the machine level to the ERP software, IO-Link offers convincing efficiency gains and cost savings.

What opportunities does IO-Link offer?

Manufacturing plants worldwide are increasingly relying on high-performance data and information technology to improve their overall equipment efficiency. Always present is IO-Link. This breakthrough technology enables sensors to simultaneously transmit diagnostic information to the PLC and to higher-level IT infrastructures.

What does IO-Link offer you?

• An IEC 61131-9 global standard digital communication protocol.

• An easy-to-set-up point-to-point communication, not a fieldbus.

• A technology that can be connected to control systems with Ethernet-based fieldbus systems such as EtherNet/IP, PROFINET and AS-i.

How do you benefit from IO-Link?

• Use of standard, unshielded M8 or M12 cables of up to 20 metres.

• Devices can send and receive significantly more data.

• Digital measured values and process data are received from the sensor without any conversion losses.

• Parameter setting and monitoring via software.

• Reading and logging of event and diagnostic data.

• Binary use of sensors in SIO mode.

• Use of additional digital functions in COM mode.

Bottom line

IO-Link provides an easy and comfortable way to build a future-proof foundation for smart industrial automation.

