IO-Link system overview

From easy and quick setup to additionally available machine monitoring data to process transparency from the machine level to the ERP software, IO-Link offers convincing efficiency gains and cost savings.
What opportunities does IO-Link offer?
Manufacturing plants worldwide are increasingly relying on high-performance data and information technology to improve their overall equipment efficiency. Always present is IO-Link. This breakthrough technology enables sensors to simultaneously transmit diagnostic information to the PLC and to higher-level IT infrastructures.
What does IO-Link offer you?
• An IEC 61131-9 global standard digital communication protocol.
• An easy-to-set-up point-to-point communication, not a fieldbus.
• A technology that can be connected to control systems with Ethernet-based fieldbus systems such as EtherNet/IP, PROFINET and AS-i.
How do you benefit from IO-Link?
• Use of standard, unshielded M8 or M12 cables of up to 20 metres.
• Devices can send and receive significantly more data.
• Digital measured values and process data are received from the sensor without any conversion losses.
• Parameter setting and monitoring via software.
• Reading and logging of event and diagnostic data.
• Binary use of sensors in SIO mode.
• Use of additional digital functions in COM mode.
Bottom line
IO-Link provides an easy and comfortable way to build a future-proof foundation for smart industrial automation.
Read more...Continuous corrosion resistance ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
The polypropylene version of ifm’s LDL400 conductivity sensor is based on the proven LDL200 inductive conductivity sensor. Its material properties make it the ideal choice for applications in which metallic sensors tend to corrode.
Read more...Oil humidity sensor for maximum efficiency ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The oil humidity sensor continuously measures the relative humidity and temperature of oil. This enables plant operators to carry out condition-based changes and maintenance, thereby avoiding damage to a plant due to reduced cooling or lubricating action.
Read more...Temperature to IO-Link module ifm - South Africa
Temperature Measurement
IO-Link has become established as an intelligent interface for integrating smart sensors and devices in various industries. With the new ifm IO-Link measuring modules, up to four temperature probes can be connected to an IO-Link master port in two-, three- or four-wire configuration.
Read more...Multifunctional displays from ifm ifm - South Africa
Industrial Computer Hardware
A measured value high up in the cloud increases the global visibility of information, but not always the local visibility. For this purpose, ifm’s new multifunction display with a universal measurement input is the right choice in almost all applications.
Read more...HMI with maximum performance in the smallest of spaces ifm - South Africa
SCADA/HMI
Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction.
Read more...Smart alternative for float switches ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
With the LI level sensor, you can reliably detect leakages and point levels on a permanent basis. The capacitive measuring system has no moving parts. Malfunction or maintenance issues due to deposits on the mechanical parts are therefore eliminated.
Read more...Telco sensors in the pulp and paper industry Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
The pulp and paper industry poses a major problem for most photoelectric sensors. The high level of contamination in these dusty, dirty and grimy environments makes it impossible for most competing sensors to operate and sense reliably and efficiently.