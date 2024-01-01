Ensuring ongoing structural integrity in wharves

In collaboration with engineering firm AMOG Consulting, remote monitoring specialist Omniflex has developed WharfWise. This is a holistic structural monitoring system that, for the first time, provides wharf operators and asset managers with real-time oversight of mooring operations and structural integrity. WharfWise can be used to monitor everything from movement of dolphins, to impacts on the fenders and tension in the mooring lines.
Driven by industry-wide carbon reduction strategies, cargo ships are becoming larger because a single ship carrying much more cargo than multiple smaller ones both lowers carbon emissions per ton, and also shipping costs per ton. However, port infrastructure designed decades ago was not built with these larger ships in mind, meaning stresses and strains on the infrastructure are much greater than anticipated.
Furthermore, as there is increasing pressure on port operations to maximise existing infrastructure, port infrastructure is occasionally operated beyond its capacity or asset life. This can impact asset performance as errors in operation or adverse weather conditions can cause additional and unexpected movement in berthed ships, which can then excessively load mooring lines and cause impacts on berth infrastructure.
Liam Hewitt, principal engineer at AMOG said, “There is almost no existing real-time feedback loop about whether operating with larger ships, often in adverse weather windows, fits the wider asset management strategy. WharfWise can correlate a wide range of data to within a millisecond, so cause and effect can be determined. For example, if a ship collides with a fender and causes a wharf pile to move excessively as a result, it can easily map the chain of events to provide immediate insights to operational and engineering personnel.”
The traditional approach to port asset management has seen operators rely on visual inspections, often on an annual basis, to identify damage and conduct patch repairs. However, in the case of concrete structures, by the time the damage is visually identifiable with cracks in the structure, it is likely approaching the end of its service life, and the maintenance cost drastically increases.
David Celine, managing director at Omniflex, explained, “WharfWise helps detect stress that could lead to damage and proactively maintain the asset by managing the main loads into the berth and the berth’s response. For example, too much movement is indicative of deeper structural issues.
“WharfWise also allows real-time adjustments of mooring lines to respond to unexpected ship movement caused by weather conditions or changing tides. This helps maintain even load distribution across all lines at all times and minimises damage. It also has safety benefits, as a snapped mooring line can result in a serious incident that endangers port personnel.”
As WharfWise provides port asset managers with detailed, time-stamped data on port infrastructure performance, it can also help them recoup capital costs for damage from ship operators. This was previously much harder to do as it was difficult to identify the exact events responsible for any damages.
Integrating collision prevention on mines
Industrial Wireless
While South Africa leads the world in regulating the field of collision prevention in mining, a key challenge in implementing effective solutions is to secure the buy-in and collaboration of all the people involved. At the recent Mining Indaba, Booyco Electronics CEO, Anton Lourens reminded delegates that the availability of world-class technology is just one aspect of the solution.
Read more...Asset management and maintenance: choosing the right partner for the job
Industrial Wireless
An approach to improve asset maintenance and management priorities using machine learning techniques, asset maintenance, and management activities are described as typical services provided by a physical asset maintenance firm. The statement underscores the importance of partnering with the right service provider to manage and maintain assets.
Read more...Flexible strip light for industrial applications Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
Turck Banner’s new WLF12 Pro enables users to install strip lights on curved surfaces or anywhere a slim, low-profile indicator light is needed on industrial equipment. Machine status is easily communicated to people working nearby due to the light’s multicolour capabilities and advanced animations.
Read more...Upgrade your legacy alarm units Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
IS & Ex
Darren Barratt, sales manager at alarm annunciator specialist Omniflex, explains the drawbacks of leaving outdated rack-based alarm annunciator systems in place, and why an upgrade might be simpler than you would expect.
Read more...Remote asset condition monitoring and anomaly detection Iritron
Industrial Wireless
Asset condition monitoring, anomaly detection, and failure prediction are becoming more critical in all industries. The real-time monitoring of assets located in remote locations for the detection of anomalies can become very expensive, and the implementation of solutions for remote equipment monitoring has been slow in coming. However, this hurdle can now be overcome
Read more...Advanced noise monitoring solutions
Industrial Wireless
Noise pollution is a significant hazard in the mining industry, posing serious threats to worker health and safety. Probe IMT is implementing advanced noise monitoring solutions from Canadian monitoring specialist, M3SH Technology to foster healthier, safer and more productive work environments in the mining sector.
Read more...Automated equipment monitoring SKF South Africa
Industrial Wireless
When it comes to product design, engineering and development, SKF has always opted for a multi-faceted approach. Ticking all these boxes is the new SKF Axios; a simple, scalable, cost-effective, and cloud-based end-to-end predictive maintenance solution for rotating equipment, from SKF and Amazon Web Services.
Read more...Taming the terrain Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Effectively monitoring and controlling water distribution networks is crucial if we are to avoid wasting this valuable, life-preserving resource. Wireless telemetry systems play a vital role in this task, collecting data from remote locations and transmitting it to a central control station for real-time monitoring and control.