Insights into the motion control market
June 2024
Motion Control & Drives
The global motion control market is anticipated to reach $24,66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5,9%. This growth is driven by increased use of industrial robots in manufacturing for tasks such as grouping, packing and picking. Additionally, the rise in factory automation and machine-controlled processes has significantly boosted demand for motion controllers.
Key market trends
Industry 4.0 integration: Motion control systems are being enhanced by connectivity and data-driven decision making. Integration with IoT sensors, AI algorithms, and predictive analytics allows for real-time monitoring and adjustment, minimising downtime and optimising efficiency. This adoption fosters the development of collaborative and autonomous robots with advanced motion control capabilities.
Collaborative robots: Industry 4.0 technologies are leading to the creation of robots that can safely work alongside humans. These robots adapt to changing environments, perform intricate tasks, and contribute to a flexible and productive production ecosystem.
Market highlights
• Closed-loop systems dominated the market segment with a 51,4% share in 2023. These systems are essential for industries requiring high precision and accuracy, offering functionalities like predictive maintenance and adaptive control.
• The drives segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by increased automation aimed at enhancing efficiency and productivity. Drives optimise motor performance and energy consumption, aligning with global energy goals like the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 scenario.
• The material handling application segment is projected to grow significantly as providers switch from pneumatic and hydraulic motion control to electric systems. This shift supports the increasing automation of axes and linear actuators for handling heavier loads.
• The automotive sector dominated the industry vertical segment in 2023, heavily relying on automation to enhance production efficiency and precision. The rise of electric, autonomous and connected vehicles necessitates advanced manufacturing technologies and stringent safety standards, met through precise motion control systems.
• The Asia-Pacific Region accounted for a 44,6% market share in 2023, driven by the adoption of robots in manufacturing, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, and investments in modernising production facilities.
For more information contact Research and Markets, +353 1 416 8900, www.researchandmarkets.com
Further reading:
High performance in a small, new package
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG, which celebrates 50 years of business this year, has recently released the new Danfoss iC2-Micro Drive into the African market. This advanced system delivers superior motor control and mechanical brake performance, is more intelligent and powerful than its predecessor, and is easier to use, install and commission.
Read more...
Future-proofing SMEs with cobots
Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Many countries around the world are likely to experience skill shortages over the coming decade, especially technical specialists. At the same time, product lifecycles are becoming shorter. Collaborative robots are easy to set up, and offer a quick and cost-effective solution.
Read more...
Flexible transport solutions for materials handling
Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Omron has added a Selectable Autonomy functionality to the core software for its line of autonomous mobile robots
Read more...
Sun carries the load
Motion Control & Drives
When valuable lives are hoisted in the air, reliable load holding technology is at its utmost importance. That’s why you can count on Sun’s excellent load holding cartridge valves.
Read more...
Latest trends in pneumatics systems
Motion Control & Drives
Online teaser: There is a misconception that there is not much innovation in the pneumatics field, but a closer look reveals otherwise.
Read more...
Hägglunds Drives at Botswana exhibitions
Motion Control & Drives
Hägglunds Drives South Africa recently participated in the Botswana Mining and Technical Exhibitions.
Read more...
Agricultural chain solutions
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF agricultural roller chains and special combine, baler and drive chains are used extensively in the agricultural industry on a range of machines and equipment that includes combine harvesters and headers, planters, feed mixers, and balers.
Read more...
New smart, connected crane
Motion Control & Drives
Konecranes has launched its flagship Konecranes X-series industrial crane, the successor to its popular CXT model. It has a new compact design and safe, reliable technology that, thanks to its wireless upgrade capabilities, can adapt to customer needs now and in the future.
Read more...
Bosch Rexroth Africa strengthens its offering
Motion Control & Drives
Hydraulic and Automation Warehouse (HAW), a Bosch Rexroth Africa group company, has incorporated Power Team SA’s SPXFLOW and Bolting Systems into its offering.
Read more...
Lubrication system for Moroccan paper mill
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF enhanced personnel safety and increased machine reliability boosted uptime, and delivered substantial time and cost savings for a leading paper mill in Morocco with the installation of a complete Maxilube lubrication system on a paper machine.
Read more...