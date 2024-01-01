Insights into the motion control market

June 2024 Motion Control & Drives

The global motion control market is anticipated to reach $24,66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5,9%. This growth is driven by increased use of industrial robots in manufacturing for tasks such as grouping, packing and picking. Additionally, the rise in factory automation and machine-controlled processes has significantly boosted demand for motion controllers.

Key market trends

Industry 4.0 integration: Motion control systems are being enhanced by connectivity and data-driven decision making. Integration with IoT sensors, AI algorithms, and predictive analytics allows for real-time monitoring and adjustment, minimising downtime and optimising efficiency. This adoption fosters the development of collaborative and autonomous robots with advanced motion control capabilities.

Collaborative robots: Industry 4.0 technologies are leading to the creation of robots that can safely work alongside humans. These robots adapt to changing environments, perform intricate tasks, and contribute to a flexible and productive production ecosystem.

Market highlights

• Closed-loop systems dominated the market segment with a 51,4% share in 2023. These systems are essential for industries requiring high precision and accuracy, offering functionalities like predictive maintenance and adaptive control.

• The drives segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by increased automation aimed at enhancing efficiency and productivity. Drives optimise motor performance and energy consumption, aligning with global energy goals like the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 scenario.

• The material handling application segment is projected to grow significantly as providers switch from pneumatic and hydraulic motion control to electric systems. This shift supports the increasing automation of axes and linear actuators for handling heavier loads.

• The automotive sector dominated the industry vertical segment in 2023, heavily relying on automation to enhance production efficiency and precision. The rise of electric, autonomous and connected vehicles necessitates advanced manufacturing technologies and stringent safety standards, met through precise motion control systems.

• The Asia-Pacific Region accounted for a 44,6% market share in 2023, driven by the adoption of robots in manufacturing, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, and investments in modernising production facilities.

