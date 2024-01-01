SKF and EPWR gear up for sustainable racing season

June 2024 News

The Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC) season marks the world’s first 100% electric national touring car championship with the EPWR concept, reflecting a significant step towards sustainable motorsport. SKF, a leading supplier in various motorsport areas and partner of championships such as Formula 1 and NASCAR, is partnering with EPWR, part of PWR Group, for the upcoming STCC start featuring new electric cars.

“We are excited to contribute our expertise to EPWR’s electric touring cars, showcasing our dedication to promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions. The products and solutions provided by SKF are designed not only to enhance the performance of EPWR’s vehicles but also to advance the sustainability agenda in motorsport”, said Philipp Herlein, head of Global Vehicle Aftermarket at SKF.

EPWR has produced and released 12 all-electric race cars to all teams competing in the STCC season, which premiered in Gothenburg in early June. These cars feature several key products and solutions from SKF, showcasing a commitment to sustainable motorsport.

“SKF carries a proud Swedish heritage of cutting-edge technology in both automotive and motorsport, and we are thrilled to have them on board as a partner to keep pushing for a sustainable future within the sport. The SKF products take the efficiency and reliability of EPWR race cars one step further forward, a key part in our work to limit the environmental impact without compromising quality,” said Micke Jansson, CEO of PWR Group.

Within the framework of the EPWR concept, the main focus is to take an original chassis and transform it into a high-performance racing car through the innovative processes of recycling and renewal. These vehicles represent significant advancements in the evolution of racing, with EPWR leading the way by laying the foundation for the world’s first fully electric touring car racing series in collaboration with STCC. The rapid development of electric cars is pushing boundaries, particularly on the racetrack where cars undergo rigorous testing like never before.

SKF Automotive

SKF offers customised bearings, seals, related products and services for wheel-end, driveline, engine, e-powertrain, suspension and steering applications to manufacturers of cars, light and heavy trucks, trailers, buses and two-wheelers. The company also supplies the vehicle aftermarket with premium spare parts, both directly and indirectly, through a network of more than 10 000 distributors.

