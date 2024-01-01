Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

SKF and EPWR gear up for sustainable racing season

June 2024 News

The Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC) season marks the world’s first 100% electric national touring car championship with the EPWR concept, reflecting a significant step towards sustainable motorsport. SKF, a leading supplier in various motorsport areas and partner of championships such as Formula 1 and NASCAR, is partnering with EPWR, part of PWR Group, for the upcoming STCC start featuring new electric cars.

“We are excited to contribute our expertise to EPWR’s electric touring cars, showcasing our dedication to promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions. The products and solutions provided by SKF are designed not only to enhance the performance of EPWR’s vehicles but also to advance the sustainability agenda in motorsport”, said Philipp Herlein, head of Global Vehicle Aftermarket at SKF.

EPWR has produced and released 12 all-electric race cars to all teams competing in the STCC season, which premiered in Gothenburg in early June. These cars feature several key products and solutions from SKF, showcasing a commitment to sustainable motorsport.

“SKF carries a proud Swedish heritage of cutting-edge technology in both automotive and motorsport, and we are thrilled to have them on board as a partner to keep pushing for a sustainable future within the sport. The SKF products take the efficiency and reliability of EPWR race cars one step further forward, a key part in our work to limit the environmental impact without compromising quality,” said Micke Jansson, CEO of PWR Group.

Within the framework of the EPWR concept, the main focus is to take an original chassis and transform it into a high-performance racing car through the innovative processes of recycling and renewal. These vehicles represent significant advancements in the evolution of racing, with EPWR leading the way by laying the foundation for the world’s first fully electric touring car racing series in collaboration with STCC. The rapid development of electric cars is pushing boundaries, particularly on the racetrack where cars undergo rigorous testing like never before.

SKF Automotive

SKF offers customised bearings, seals, related products and services for wheel-end, driveline, engine, e-powertrain, suspension and steering applications to manufacturers of cars, light and heavy trucks, trailers, buses and two-wheelers. The company also supplies the vehicle aftermarket with premium spare parts, both directly and indirectly, through a network of more than 10 000 distributors.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Danfoss strengthens presence in Africa
News
Danish multinational engineering group, Danfoss has finalised its acquisition of BOCK. The completion of the acquisition reinforces Danfoss’ position as a preferred provider of energy-efficient compressor solutions.

Read more...
Zinc paves the way for South Africa’s sustainable development
News
Africa continues to be supported by the International Zinc Association.

Read more...
Elevating safety in quarrying and surface mining
News
The continued focus on integrating proximity detection systems into South African quarries and surface mines highlights a significant shift towards enhanced safety and regulatory compliance.

Read more...
Automated machine health monitoring
SKF South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Coupled with rapidly advancing technologies, the growing global population is propelling an ever-increasing demand for essentially anything that consumers require, from infrastructure to food. By switching from a manual to an automated machine monitoring system and data collection process, operators will increase the availability of their rotating equipment, and subsequently optimise their operations.

Read more...
RS South Africa showcases mining products at MTE
News
RS South Africa recently exhibited at Mining and Technical Exhibitions (MTE) in Limpopo.

Read more...
Sealed split spherical roller bearings
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
In the event of bearing failure, a full day is typically required to remove and replace traditional bearings in the trapped positions on the shaft and to realign the driveline. SKF has the solution, the SKF Cooper sealed split spherical roller bearing.

Read more...
Moore Process Controls is moving ahead
Moore Process Controls News
Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities.

Read more...
Electra Mining Africa: where inspiration and innovation meet
News
At Electra Mining Africa 2024, you will find all the latest cutting-edge technology on display, hear talks from trailblazers in the industry, and meet hundreds of exhibitors across the areas of mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport, all in one place.

Read more...
Spherical roller bearings setting the benchmark in food safety
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Any operation involved in food manufacturing and processing has to adhere to extremely strict regulations and for good reason. In a bid to address these needs, SKF developed and designed spherical roller bearings specifically for the food and beverage industry.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Never again
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
The recent building collapse in George shook me as it was just down the road. I experienced first hand the impact that it had on people’s lives, and the devastation caused by the loss of loved ones, ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved