RS South Africa showcases mining products at MTE
June 2024
News
RS South Africa recently exhibited at Mining and Technical Exhibitions (MTE) in Limpopo. Andrew Macnamara, director of MTE says: “In light of the prevailing challenges confronting the mining sector, our exhibitions serve as an invaluable platform, offering essential solutions to enhance efficiency, and showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation.”
“These MTE events afford us an opportunity to share the latest industrial technologies and solutions to design, build and maintain operations,” says Erick Wessels, RS sales director. With a catalogue boasting over 750 000 products across 2 500 global brands, RS provides convenient online ordering and direct delivery anywhere in the country.
RS showcased a comprehensive range of categories, including test and measurement, automation and control gear, connectors, hand tools, cables and wires, switches, pneumatics, hydraulics and power transmission, relays and signal conditioning, site safety, bearings and seals, access and material handling, enclosures, and server racks. The company also featured its private label brand RS PRO, comprising over 88 000 products across various technologies.
RS is well positioned to supply the mining industry with the quality and robust products it needs for its arduous and demanding operating conditions. It partners with its suppliers to offer specialised equipment that can be used in tough industrial environments like mining and general industry. This extends from test and measurement equipment (Fluke, Megger) to tooling (DeWalt, Wera), personal protective equipment (3M, Ansell), automation and electrification (Siemens, Schneider) and machine safety (Allen-Bradley, Eaton).
