Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Revolutionising warehouse operations

June 2024 Motion Control & Drives

With the warehouse industry requiring ever-greater efficiencies, Toyota Material Handling, a division of CFAO Equipment South Africa, has introduced the new Vector A-series Man-Up Combi – an articulated forklift truck that revolutionises warehouse operations, and promises heightened agility, unmatched precision, and elevated safety standards.

The Vector-A series Man-Up Combi features high-rack handling capabilities, and is designed to lift operators up to the level of the racks, allowing for more precise and comfortable handling of goods or order picking from different rack levels.

Stephen Mostert, national technical manager at CFAO Equipment SA, says the introduction of the Vector A-series is yet another innovative solution offered by the company to bolster the efficiency and safety of its customers’ warehouse operations.

“The Vector A-series comes into its own when the lifting gets heavy. With heavy loads, it’s imperative to keep steady, and that’s exactly where the Vector A-series shines. With all models featuring triplex masts, with low collapsed heights and three-way forks, the articulated four-wheel chassis of the Vector A-series boasts exceptional stability during top-line operation, while minimising the aisle space needed for transfers between aisles.”

This contributes to a lighter overall weight, due to decreased counterweight stability needs. When paired with its robust twin-drive motors, it yields unparalleled performance and shortened work-cycle durations. This, in turn, means faster picking times.

In addition, its staggered quadset support wheels not only provide a smoother ride capable of counteracting floor defects, but prolong the lifespan of the polyurethane wheels, quadrupling their life expectancy.

“The unique pivot point of the Vector A-series range allows it to navigate through aisles that are narrower by more than a metre than those required by non-articulated trucks. This facilitates the provision of an additional four pallet positions on each level within an aisle,” adds Mostert. “This allows it to lift heights of over 16,8 m, with a load capacity of 1000 kg in the case of the VCE150A model. In doing so, it unlocks the potential to increase storage height without the need to expand floor space.”


The Vector A-series features Toyota Material Handling’s patented Advanced Lifting System, decreasing the battery energy needed to lift the cabin and load. This allows for up to 30% of the energy required to lift a load to be regenerated during lowering, facilitating two shifts on a single charge.

“Considering that operators spend six to ten hours daily in the cabin, our truck’s design prioritises their requirements,” elaborates Mostert. “With this in mind, the cockpit is designed to offer the clearest possible view in all directions, and incorporates various technologies dedicated to bridging the gap between man and machine by greatly enhancing cabin comfort, while also boosting safety and efficiency.”

Central to this is a large HMI that features a colour touch display for improved interactivity between operator and machine. The interface displays vital information, such as current lift height and navigation, and also fork load, position and direction.

As with all Toyota Material Handling products, safety remains a top priority. The Vector A-series features Toyota Material Handling’s innovative personal protection system (PPS), that not only detects obstructions such as shelving, but also personnel, bringing the truck to a standstill in the case of obstructions. Moreover, the truck features advanced stability sensors to prevent it from tipping over, and also a dual hands-on human detection system that requires the operator to have both hands on the controls to operate.

“With an array of groundbreaking features engineered to optimise efficiency and safety, and bolstered by CFAO Equipment SA’s unwavering commitment to unparalleled support, the Vector A-series Man-Up Combis aim to redefine the South African warehouse sector, ushering in a new era of productivity and prosperity,” concludes Mostert.

For more information contact Darshan Rangai, Toyota Material Handling, +27 86 132 5472, darshan@eclipsecomms.com, www.cfaoequipment.co.za/toyota-material-handling/




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Sealed split spherical roller bearings
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
In the event of bearing failure, a full day is typically required to remove and replace traditional bearings in the trapped positions on the shaft and to realign the driveline. SKF has the solution, the SKF Cooper sealed split spherical roller bearing.

Read more...
WEG Africa pioneers local manufacture of MV softstarters
WEG Africa Motion Control & Drives
WEG Africa has become the first OEM to produce medium-voltage softstarters in South Africa, reducing lead times for customers, and supporting the drive for local manufacture.

Read more...
Decentralised drive technology
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
Leading automation giant, SEW-EURODRIVE is set to enhance a US-based vehicle manufacturing plant with its cutting-edge decentralised drive technology from the Generation C range.

Read more...
Insights into the motion control market
Motion Control & Drives
The global motion control market is anticipated to reach $24,66 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by increased use of industrial robots in manufacturing for tasks such as grouping, packing and picking. Additionally, the rise in factory automation and machine-controlled processes has significantly boosted demand for motion controllers.

Read more...
New medium-pressure axial piston pump
Bosch Rexroth Africa Motion Control & Drives
The electronic closed-loop control of hydraulic pumps in open circuits with Rexroth electronic Open Circuit (eOC) opens new possibilities for the implementation of hydraulics for mobile machines.

Read more...
The world’s greatest model railway
Horne Technologies Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Located in Hamburg’s traditional warehouse district, Speicherstadt features the largest model railway in the world, and is one of the most exciting tourist attractions in Germany.

Read more...
Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
Motion Control & Drives
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.

Read more...
Spherical roller bearings setting the benchmark in food safety
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Any operation involved in food manufacturing and processing has to adhere to extremely strict regulations and for good reason. In a bid to address these needs, SKF developed and designed spherical roller bearings specifically for the food and beverage industry.

Read more...
Reliable pumps for high-volume transfer and dispensing
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid management equipment comprises FDA-compliant air-operated diaphragm pumps that provide dependable solutions for the food and beverage sector, and also in pharmaceutical and cosmetic pump applications.

Read more...
Robotic solution for adhesive tape application
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
In industry, even elaborate processes, such as the application of adhesive tape to parts with varying geometries are automated. Innovative Automation has developed a platform with Beckhoff control technology and a remote feeding module, which increases productivity and enables flexible customisation for different requirements.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved