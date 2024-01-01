Editor's Choice
A paper trail of successful energy optimisation

June 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products.

According to Dennis Williams, commercial director at Associated Energy Services (AES), one of South Africa’s leading operations and maintenance service providers to the steam and boiler sector, the R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs. He adds that modes of production vary from large facilities which cover every step of the paper production process, through to smaller players only responsible for the value addition at the end of the process. “Smaller, bespoke operations survive alongside mega-sized producers, and each one has its own particular strategy. AES can add value to them all because ultimately this is about achieving improved resource conservation, quality, cost-savings and operational efficiency,” he continues. Williams points out that there is plenty of low hanging fruit which can be harvested to improve production costs and efficiencies, and boost bottom lines.

Out of the box sustainability

Paper machines working at incredibly high speeds, processing hundreds of metres of paper or tissue per minute, and steam usage needs to be accurately controlled and efficiently generated. As it plays such a central role, energy is one of the largest input costs. Nevertheless, until now many companies have invested in developing their production facilities and capabilities, rather than in steam generation efficiencies and optimisation. Williams maintains that as a key energy user and environmental impactor, the paper and pulp sector needs to look more closely at sustainability,

“The first step is resource conservation. Whether it is a kilolitre of water, a ton of coal or a gigajoule of gas, if less could be used with the same outcome that is a substantial win. Primary facilities are also analysing how they can utilise bark or timber residues or byproducts from their process to create energy. Many have innovative boiler plants. Efficient boiler operation is always a plus and will reduce emissions,” he explains.

In the South Durban Basin, for example, where there are a number of large paper companies, and where the eThekwini municipality is proactive regarding emissions control, the close relationship between profitability and pollution control is very evident. “The municipality understood that with an economic incentive this becomes a self-regulating mechanism. They stipulated that when applying for licences for new boilers, facilities had to be operated by a specialist energy plant operator. AES brings that expertise, and offers a solution which addresses all the legislative requirements, reducing the impact on the local community and environment. The crux is that if there is a cost benefit and incentive, then pollution will be reduced.”

Another successful project for AES started with a steam plant at a packaging producer in Gauteng in 2007. Significant improvements in efficiency, steam supply quality and a boiler control system upgrade paved the way for AES to take over two steam plants at corrugated paper operations in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Ultimately, AES has operated five sites for this client.

Sustainability: a new page

AES has conducted many technology assessments in pursuit of sustainability in the pulp and paper sector. One such assessment examined the potential of using a byproduct from the tissue production process as a fuel source. Previously, it was going to the local landfill. It was very high in moisture but included fibre, so had energy value. Together with the manufacturer and a company from India, AES examined this as a potential fuel source.

Further change is on the horizon. Several paper producers have natural gas as part of their energy mix. With gas supplies expected to fall away in 2026, these facilities may need to seek alternatives. AES is actively revisiting the use of energy at some gas energy users, as a result.

“AES has a significant paper trail of experience in the pulp and paper sector, and is strongly positioned to engage with those producers focused on optimising their energy efficiency and sustainability,” Williams concludes.

For more information contact AES, +27 21 532 3381, contact@aes-africa.com, www.aes-africa.com




