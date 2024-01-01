Electra Mining Africa: where inspiration and innovation meet

June 2024 News

From drones to the Cloud to AI, the world is progressing at the speed of light. It is not always easy staying on top of the latest innovations in your field, but at Electra Mining Africa 2024, you will find all the latest cutting-edge technology on display, hear talks from trailblazers in the industry, and meet hundreds of exhibitors across the areas of mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport, all in one place.

Taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg from 2 to 6 September, this year’s event will be one of the biggest Electra Mining Africa exhibitions to date. The show will extend across over 35 000 square metres of exhibition space and accommodate over 850 exhibitors, demonstrating the popularity of the show. Its focus is largely on local industry suppliers and manufacturers, with top brands participating together with an international contingent from countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Taiwan, India and China.

As the largest trade show of its kind in southern Africa, and with over five decades of experience, Electra Mining Africa offers an outstanding opportunity for exhibitors, visitors, buyers and sellers to connect face-to-face and develop long-lasting business relationships.

Hundreds of live demonstrations will bring machinery and equipment to life, with thousands of new products and innovations displayed throughout the five exhibition halls and extensive outside exhibit areas.

“We are looking forward to this year’s show,” says Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group. “The industry gave its full support to Electra Mining Africa 2022, which had just over 30 000 visitors through the gates. We are expecting to exceed those numbers this year. Large organisations and SMMEs will be represented across the areas of mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport. Some have exhibited with us for over 50 years, with their businesses growing alongside the growth of Electra Mining Africa. What better way to bring a brand to life − on the floor of an exhibition where you are engaging with your target market face-to-face. It is a unique value proposition to participate in an exhibition like this.”

The Electra Mining Africa Innovation and New Products Awards will be taking place again this year, following their success in 2022. Organised in partnership with the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), the awards recognise the outstanding levels of innovation at the show. Many entries are anticipated again this year.

Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, spoke about the various attractions, citing the Forklift Driver competition and the focused automation hall as two of the exciting elements at this year’s show.

“The Forklift Driver competition organised in conjunction with Lifting Africa and LEEASA is back this year on a much bigger scale. It is where exceptional forklift driver skills will be put to the test, with forklift operators competing for the coveted title of Forklift Driver Champion,” explains Hefer. “We are also thrilled that the automation hall, a huge attraction in 2022, has received overwhelming support from industry again this year and will be filled with ground-breaking innovations. In addition, for the first time this year, Electra Mining Africa is incorporating the Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo.”

Education and learning is important to Electra Mining Africa. Industry experts will be delivering free-to-attend talks on latest trends and developments at the Seminar Theatre in Hall 9, hosted by the South African Institute of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE). Topics will be aligned with the show’s theme days of sustainability, women and skills development, safety and lifting, innovation and South Africa day. The Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA (LEEASA) and the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) will be hosting conferences alongside the show. Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) will be hosting a half-day women in mining workshop.

“Electra Mining Africa is going to be a great show and the innovation on display will be mind-blowing,” concludes Hefer.

For more information, contact Natasha Heiberg, Specialised Exhibitions, +27 11 835 1565 , natasha.heiberg@montgomerygroup.com, www.montgomerygroup.com





