Advanced leak and flow testing solutions for integrity and safety of products

June 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

ATEQ prides itself on providing advanced leak and flow testing solutions that cater to the needs of various industries. Its products ensure the integrity and safety of products in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, plastic packaging, aerospace, defence and much more.

Food, beverage, and pharmaceutical

In the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, maintaining product integrity is crucial. ATEQ’s F28+ high-speed dry air leak testers are widely used to ensure packaging seals are intact, preventing contamination. The F670 model is another essential tool, offering high sensitivity for detecting minute leaks as small as 0,1 Pascal in pharmaceutical packaging, ensuring compliance with stringent industry standards. ATEQ understands the importance of safety and quality in these sectors, which is why its devices are designed to perform rigorous testing. Additionally, its equipment supports fast and accurate testing processes, helping manufacturers maintain high productivity without compromising on product quality.

Plastic packaging and bottling

ATEQ’s solutions are indispensable in the plastic packaging and bottling sector. The D620 flow tester and the F620 leak tester are designed to assess the integrity of plastic bottles and containers, ensuring they are leak-free and meet safety standards. The Ioniq 20 leak tester is also popular in this industry, providing reliable leak detection by using electricity to prevent product loss and maintain quality control. The Ioniq 20 is specifically designed for high-volume production environments, effectively identifying defects such as moulding faults and perforations in plastic parts.

Aerospace and defence

The aerospace and defecse industries demand the highest levels of precision and reliability. ATEQ’s H6000 tracer gas tester is extensively used for locating leaks in large aircraft components, ensuring safety and performance. Additionally, the F620 leak tester is crucial for testing the integrity of various aerospace parts, helping to maintain stringent industry regulations and safety protocols. The ADSE650 is widely used to test avionics on all aircraft, from small two-seaters to large commercial airliners. ATEQ’s equipment is designed to handle the rigorous demands of aerospace applications from components, instruments and batteries to accessories, providing accurate and consistent results. By implementing ATEQ’s solutions, aerospace and defence companies can ensure the highest standards of safety, which is critical for both regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

Innovation

Innovation is at the core of what ATEQ does. They continuously develop and integrate new technologies to enhance their testing solutions. ATEQ is committed to developing new products for existing markets and exploring innovative solutions in the field of leak testing. By expanding its product range and penetrating new markets, it aims to serve a wider range of industries, including pharmaceutical packaging, plastic packaging such as bottling, aerospace and defence. This strategy is aimed at stimulating growth and reinforcing its commitment to innovation by stepping up research and development, enabling them to remain at the cutting edge of technology and industry needs.

ATEQ South Africa





