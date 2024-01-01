Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IS & Ex



Print this page printer friendly version

Secure, digital communication in potentially explosive atmospheres

June 2024 IS & Ex

Consistently digitalised processes in the smart factory are a matter of course today, but not in potentially explosive atmospheres. The systems and devices used in these areas must have optimal protection mechanisms to ensure maximum safety. Explosion-proof smartphones offer a high level of connectivity and performance. They enable end-to-end networked and automated workflows in all conceivable potentially explosive areas, including industrial plants and the transportation routes of hazardous goods. This also applies in particular to the entire process chain, encompassing the production, storage and use of hydrogen.

In potentially explosive zones (Ex zones), there is a temporary or permanent atmosphere in which critical, ignitable concentrations of flammable gases, vapours, mists or dusts can occur. Such conditions arise in a wide variety of industrial applications. These include the production of petrochemical substances such as gasoline, kerosene and diesel in refineries, or the manufacture of paints, varnishes, adhesives and other chemical products. An increasingly common application with a high risk of explosion is the production, storage and use of hydrogen. This is because it is becoming especially important in the context of resource-conserving, sustainable and climate-friendly energy generation.

Hydrogen is produced industrially by the process of electrolysis. Electrolysis uses electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. In the case of ‘green hydrogen’, the electricity required is generated exclusively from renewable energies, i.e., wind, solar or hydropower. The hydrogen obtained in this way is then used in a wide variety of applications. For example, it serves as an environmentally friendly source of power for heavy goods vehicles. Many municipal companies now also use the gas to power city buses or refuse collection vehicles. In addition, utility companies often combine the use of hydrogen with photovoltaics and wind power for an environmentally friendly energy mix. If too much electricity is generated on very sunny or windy days, the excess energy can be used to produce hydrogen by electrolysis and to store it in large caverns. This can then be used later to produce electricity using fuel cells and to compensate when energy supplies dip.

Explosion protection along the entire hydrogen value chain

Since this is a highly reactive and explosive gas, a high level of explosion protection must be ensured along the entire hydrogen value chain. This applies in particular to processes taking place in closed rooms, because the gas is less likely to volatilise here than in an open environment. Immediately after electrolysis, the hydrogen is compressed under high pressure so that it can be stored and transported at low volume. This process is especially explosion-critical, as are all other links in the hydrogen process chain, from transportation and storage to large-scale industrial use and the operation of hydrogen filling stations.

To ensure maximum process safety in this extensive hazardous area, all technologies, systems and devices used in it must comply 100% with explosion protection requirements. This also applies to mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and wearables. These are indispensable in highly digitised and automated industrial scenarios in order to ensure consistent connection and communication between all players and networked processes. Malfunctions and overheating of the battery, static charging and flying sparks pose an especially high risk. These are among the most important ignition sources that can ignite the gas.

Therefore, the key requirements for explosion-proof smart devices can be inferred. For example, no electrostatic discharges that could ignite explosive atmospheres may occur during their operation. Furthermore, the device must not emit any sparks, and the battery must not overheat or cause leaks under any circumstances. In addition, it must always be possible to dissipate heat safely and the degree of protection (IP) must prevent the ingress of dust or liquids. The device should also be robust enough to withstand mechanical stresses such as knocks and falls, and also chemical influences such as cleaning agents. Last but not least, operation of the display with gloves should also be possible in harsh environments.

Intrinsically safe smartphones

The new Smart-Ex 03 from Pepperl+Fuchs is a smartphone solution that meets all these requirements. The manufacturer has a broad portfolio of connectivity components for secure signal transmission in Ex zones, especially for the hydrogen process chain. The range includes signal conditioners, remote I/O systems and intrinsically safe mobile devices such as the Smart-Ex 03. This enables the highest level of security, connectivity and performance required by highly digitised and automated process chains in the context of Industry 4.0. In addition to robust explosion protection functions, the device also offers maximum safety standards in terms of software.

Other features of the Smart-Ex 03 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon QCS 6490 processing unit with SDR 753 platform that supports state-of-the-art applications and ensures maximum future-proofing. With Android 13, the device has a state-of-the-art operating system and, thanks to Google ARCore, also enables augmented reality applications. The 5G mobile communications standard paves the way for smooth communication and fast transfer of large amounts of data. The Smart-Ex 03 also supports Wi-Fi 6 and 4G/LTE, which ensures seamlessly networked work processes in public or private mobile networks. The robust 6-inch multi-touch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels ensures a high-contrast display. The smartphone also has freely programmable buttons and can be operated precisely, even when the user is wearing gloves. Another advantage is the intelligent device health monitoring, which raises safety to a new level and minimises downtimes in the Ex zone.

Ex zones place high demands on the systems and devices used in them. This also applies, for example, when hydrogen is involved. In order to enable secure, digital communication in this environment, intrinsically safe smartphones with high connectivity and performance are required. With the Smart-Ex 03 from Pepperl+Fuchs, companies are in safe hands in this regard.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Upgrade your legacy alarm units
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists IS & Ex
Darren Barratt, sales manager at alarm annunciator specialist Omniflex, explains the drawbacks of leaving outdated rack-based alarm annunciator systems in place, and why an upgrade might be simpler than you would expect.

Read more...
Cathodic protection system for hazardous environments
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists IS & Ex
When NSW Ports in Australia embarked on a two-year programme to rehabilitate the structures and combat corrosion levels at its Bulk Liquid Berth 1, it commissioned Melbourne-based consultancy Infracorr to deliver a bespoke cathodic protection) system. To deliver the system safely, Infraccor engaged cathodic protection specialist Omniflex to support the hazardous area and remote monitoring aspects of the CP system design.

Read more...
Leading the way in PDS technology
IS & Ex
Booyco Electronics, an original equipment manufacturer specialising in mine safety equipment, has witnessed a surge in demand for its proximity detection systems (PDS) and collision prevention systems (CPS) since the Mine Health and Safety regulation focusing on trackless mobile machinery was promulgated. These systems offer crucial vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle detection capabilities.

Read more...
Ensuring lone worker safety
IS & Ex
The Conextivity Group’s startup – Wearin’ – has developed a solution connecting the lone worker with the control centre. This was commissioned by concrete producer, Pro Beton to ensure the safety of its teams of machine operators and cleaners working on production sites during the day, night, and weekends.

Read more...
Safety breakthrough in live testing of large equipment
IS & Ex
While essential to effective maintenance, the live testing of mining vehicles and equipment can be hazardous and time consuming; but this has all changed with the SafeGauge range of digital testing systems. Developed in Australia, SafeGauge is now distributed in South Africa by Booyco Electronics, known for its leading role in promoting safety on mines through its proximity detection systems.

Read more...
RFID made simple
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs now offers a practical solution for users looking for an easy entry into the world of RFID with all its possibilities. The new F191 RFID read/write device combines the advantages of sophisticated industrial UHF technology with a standardised interface for IO-link communication.

Read more...
Innovative technology revolutionises 3D measurement
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
From industrial automation, to autonomous vehicles, to care robots, mastering the challenges of the future will require powerful 3D sensors that capture their surroundings quickly, comprehensively and with millimetre precision. A technological innovation from Pepperl+Fuchs, in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT), enables 3D measurement with maximum precision and performance while remaining highly cost-efficient.

Read more...
Explosion-protected control units
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
The new range of control units from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a clever solution for switching and controlling circuits in hazardous areas that are designated ATEX/IECEx Zones 1/21 and 2/22.

Read more...
New mobile handheld readers
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its range of handheld readers with the introduction of an extremely powerful variant, the OHV210 series mobile handheld readers. The new devices, which are equipped with a Bluetooth 5 interface for low energy consumption, reliably read all common 1-D and 2-D barcodes, even on reflective or differently coloured surfaces.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensors with built-in CAN interface
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
Pepperl+Fuchs is breaking new ground in ultrasonic sensor technology for CAN-based applications in mobile machines. For the first time, machine builders can now use E1-approved ultrasonic sensors with an integrated CAN interface in their mobile machines. This makes the costly and time-consuming integration of additional CAN interfaces a thing of the past.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved