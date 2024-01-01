Continuous corrosion resistance

The polypropylene version of ifm’s LDL400 conductivity sensor is based on the proven LDL200 inductive conductivity sensor. Its material properties make it the ideal choice for applications in which metallic sensors tend to corrode. It is perfect for aggressive, acidic, or alkaline media such as cleaning agents, or when it is in direct contact with salty ambient air. With an internal diameter of eight millimetres, the measuring channel ensures optimum flow of the medium while minimising the risk of blockages. The sensor also meets the high requirements of the marine industry, and is certified according to DNV EU RO Mutual Recognition Type Approval.

Wide measuring range

The conductivity of the medium is measured from 100 to 2 000 000 µS/cm and output as a temperature-compensated value. The wide measuring range means it can be used in almost any water treatment application as an indicator of water quality.

Standardised M12 connector

Instead of an error-prone cable gland, the standardised M12 connector has an impressive ingress protection rating of IP68 and IP69K, and withstands severe operating conditions. Moulded plugs allow for quick connection and eliminate wiring errors as there is no terminal chamber.

Water treatment from filtration to desalinisation

The sensor continuously measures the conductivity of the medium in the range from 100 to 2 000 000 µS/cm. This means that the LDL400 can be used universally in almost every conceivable water treatment application.

Keeping the ecosystem in balance

In fish farming, the sensitive ecosystems must be precisely controlled to enable successful and sustainable breeding. If the system were to become unbalanced, this would result in the loss of the entire breeding stock and a standstill in breeding.

The salt concentration of the water is a relevant measured variable, and with the LDL400 the conductivity can be reliably determined at any time.

Vertical farming

In order to optimise the growth of a plant, it is not only necessary to determine and adhere to the water requirements, but also to check the concentration of minerals in the water. The LDL400 can be used to measure this concentration and check whether it corresponds to the requirements. This ensures an optimum supply for the plants.

Certified for the marine industry

Thanks to its material properties, the sensor is ideally suited for use in the marine industry, and is certified according to DNV EU RO Mutual Recognition Type Approval. This makes the sensor the ideal choice for water treatment applications on ships.

Added value with IO-Link communication

Communication to the sensor is via IO-Link. This has many benefits:

• Precise transmission of process values .

• Reduced wiring with decentralised IO-Link masters.

• Seamless digital information and values.

• Sensor data can be used via IIoT for MES & ERP.

• Best possible resolution across the entire measuring range.

• The resolution of the conductance is always scaled to suit the used measuring range, so that the highest possible accuracy is guaranteed.

IO-Link converter

The EIO104 converter quickly and easily converts IO-Link process values into two 4...20 mA signals. This means that IO-Link sensors can be easily connected to existing controllers featuring only analogue input cards.

Analogue integration

With analogue integration, the process value is output as a 4...20 mA signal. The LDL400 is supplied with an analogue output.

Transparent processes

Constant monitoring of conductivity and temperature allows you to keep an eye on your process at all times. The salt concentration of sodium chloride in ultrapure water can also be output acyclically.

Compact design

The compact design combines evaluation unit and sensor element in one housing. This saves space in the control cabinet, and significantly reduces wiring complexity. It also eliminates the need for an expensive data cable between the measuring element and the evaluation unit.

Easy set-up, even remotely

The conductivity sensor can be configured quickly and easily via IO-Link, either remotely or during the process. No additional transducer is required.

Logging and simulation

In addition to displaying and logging the process values, various events can also be recorded and simulated via IO-Link.

Backup and restore

Are you planning a device replacement? The backup and restore function automatically backs up and restores parameter sets via IO-Link, making it easier to replace the device.

To view a video on the LDL400 visit https://www.ifm.com/za/en/shared/products/leitfahigkeit/ldl400/polypropylene-variant

