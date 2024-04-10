SAIMC: Durban branch golf day

Left to right: Luca Petersen, Howard Lister, Neil Kopke, Clive Smit and Soorae Jagdeep. Zoltan Petersen was in the winning four ball but unfortunately missing from this image.

May is a beautiful time of the year in Durban, but 10 May, when the Durban golf day was held at the Kloof Country Club, surpassed even the most beautiful days of the past, with hot and sunny conditions. With temperatures close to 30°C, some may argue that the day was too hot, but nobody could argue that it wasn’t another fun and successful day, with enthusiasm levels reaching the same highs as the temperatures.

The Durban branch would like to thank Steve Sanders for his tireless and enthusiastic commitment to making this day the success that it always is. A vote of thanks also goes to Howard Lister for organising the logistics for the venue, the catering, and the prizes. His imagination knows no bounds, and nobody goes home disappointed. Thank you to everybody who organised and sponsored four balls, and another special thank you goes to the hole sponsors of the day, without whom this event would be very dry and a lot more subdued: Elonics, UIC, Voltex, IFM, Loadtech, Bidvest Renewable Solutions, and Cabstrut. ICA was as always a familiar and welcoming presence at the registration table, and Cabstrut donated some wonderful prizes.

The winners were:

Second prize: ICA 2

Team members were Wesley Smith, Kyle Smith, Alex Calvert and Piet Grove.

Third prize: Loadtech

Team members were Bryce Mildenhall, Anton Schilz, Riaan Potgieter and Tim Olsen.

For all the images from the day please visit https://saimcdbn.co.za/zen/SAIMC-Durban-2024-Golf-Day/

For the full story on the SAIMC Durban golf day visit www.instrumentation.co.za/ex/SAIMC_june_2024_golf.pdf

Credit(s)

SAIMC





