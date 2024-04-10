SAIMC: Durban branch golf day

May is a beautiful time of the year in Durban, but 10 May, when the Durban golf day was held at the Kloof Country Club, surpassed even the most beautiful days of the past, with hot and sunny conditions. With temperatures close to 30°C, some may argue that the day was too hot, but nobody could argue that it wasn’t another fun and successful day, with enthusiasm levels reaching the same highs as the temperatures.
The Durban branch would like to thank Steve Sanders for his tireless and enthusiastic commitment to making this day the success that it always is. A vote of thanks also goes to Howard Lister for organising the logistics for the venue, the catering, and the prizes. His imagination knows no bounds, and nobody goes home disappointed. Thank you to everybody who organised and sponsored four balls, and another special thank you goes to the hole sponsors of the day, without whom this event would be very dry and a lot more subdued: Elonics, UIC, Voltex, IFM, Loadtech, Bidvest Renewable Solutions, and Cabstrut. ICA was as always a familiar and welcoming presence at the registration table, and Cabstrut donated some wonderful prizes.
The winners were:
First prize: Voltex MV/LV, sponsored by Cabstrut. Pictured, left to right: Luca Petersen, Howard Lister, Neil Kopke, Clive Smit and Soorae Jagdeep. Zoltan Petersen was in the winning four ball but unfortunately missing from this image.
Second prize: ICA 2
Team members were Wesley Smith, Kyle Smith, Alex Calvert and Piet Grove.
Third prize: Loadtech
Team members were Bryce Mildenhall, Anton Schilz, Riaan Potgieter and Tim Olsen.
At the May meeting of the SAIMC Johannesburg branch there were two presentations, one by Manqoba Gumede who has written a book on industrial instrumentation and process control, and the other by Johan Maartens, the CEO of SAIMC, on registering with ECSA.
At the meeting of the Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC held on 10 April 2024, Sagadevan Kanniappen, sales application specialist for WIKA South Africa, delivered a presentation on the ASME Performance Test Code 19.3.
The topic of integrating an IoT-enabled sensoring system and cloud technology for predictive maintenance of a buried steel pipeline drew record attendance at the April technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC.
When South Africa clinched victory in the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time, the nation collectively rejoiced. However, amidst this optimism lies a pertinent question: is South Africa truly a land of hope, or is it merely a fool’s paradise?
The local Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a technology evening at the Bryanston Sports Club on 13 March 2024. It was sponsored by Phoenix Contact and the technical presentation covered the full gambit of industrial wireless technology in the automation field.