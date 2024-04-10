Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

June 2024 SAIMC

At the May meeting of the SAIMC Johannesburg branch there were two presentations, one by Manqoba Gumede who has written a book on industrial instrumentation and process control, and the other by Johan Maartens, the CEO of SAIMC, on registering with ECSA.

A guide to industrial instrumentation and process control

Manqoba Gumede has experience in instrumentation which spans over 23 years, derived from production companies, mining companies such as Anglo Platinum, water purification and distribution. He has compiled and authored a book called – ‘Field Reference Handbook – Industrial Instrumentation and Process Control’.

Gumede said it’s not a textbook, but a map guide for when you are in the field doing maintenance or fault finding. The instrumentation principles covered in his book are divided into various chapters. Each chapter talks about the principle and all that is involved with it. For example if we are talking about level, it gives you all aspects of the principle. These include different types of level measurement systems, the instruments used, typical schematic illustration of the instruments, their principles of operation, typical problems and faults, and solutions.

There are 28 chapters that can be explored. They include level, pressure, flow, valves, temperature, analytical, dust monitoring, speed, weight and mass, pneumatics, indicators and displays, moisture and humidity, relays and proximity switches, process automation and control, basic PLC, telemetry, VSDs, processes & procedures, fault finding, PIDs, terminology and conversion tables.

The book is obtainable by emailing info@gumcoholdings.co.za or manqoba@gumcoholdings.co.za.

Registering for ECSA

Johan Maartens addressed the meeting concerning ECSA and professional registration for individuals. Registration hinges around three documents:

• Council for the Built Environment Act (Act 43 of 2000).

• Engineering Profession Act (Act 46 of 2000).

• Identification of Engineering Work (IoEW) Government Gazette Vol 669 dated 26 March 2021 No. 44333.

He explained to members that there are various categories in which a person may register in the engineering profession. There is a wide variety of disciplines in the profession. The steering committee decided on a generic approach and the use of competencies and graduate attributes to define the work to be reserved.

Engineering persons need to be competent in a number of generic attributes despite their specific disciplines. These attributes have been defined internationally and are used worldwide.

For more information we recommend all members concerned about registering for ECSA visit www.saimc.co.za/ecsa/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Telemetry from the cave to the modern world
SAIMC
Retired instrument lead engineer, Stephen Theron remembers what it was like in the old days.

Read more...
From the office of the CEO: To AI or not to AI – that is the question
SAIMC SAIMC
South Africa boasts one of Africa’s largest economies, and has one of the world’s most diverse and profitable agricultural sectors. Meanwhile, the Daily Investor reports that our 30-year GDP growth is half that of Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch technology meeting
SAIMC SAIMC
The May technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC was well attended, and it was great to see some new faces there.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch golf day
SAIMC SAIMC
May is a beautiful time of the year in Durban, but 10 May, when the Durban golf day was held at the Kloof Country Club, surpassed even the most beautiful days of the past, with hot and sunny conditions.

Read more...
From the office of the CEO: Be warned, you are doing engineering work if …
SAIMC SAIMC
This is not a new law. The only thing that is new is that ‘engineering work’ is now defined. You need to study the definition for yourself.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
At the meeting of the Johannesburg branch of the SAIMC held on 10 April 2024, Sagadevan Kanniappen, sales application specialist for WIKA South Africa, delivered a presentation on the ASME Performance Test Code 19.3.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The topic of integrating an IoT-enabled sensoring system and cloud technology for predictive maintenance of a buried steel pipeline drew record attendance at the April technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly Technology Evening on 10 April 2024 at the Proconics office in Secunda.

Read more...
From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
When South Africa clinched victory in the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time, the nation collectively rejoiced. However, amidst this optimism lies a pertinent question: is South Africa truly a land of hope, or is it merely a fool’s paradise?

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The local Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC hosted a technology evening at the Bryanston Sports Club on 13 March 2024. It was sponsored by Phoenix Contact and the technical presentation covered the full gambit of industrial wireless technology in the automation field.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved