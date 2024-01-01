Bosch Rexroth Africa participates in WAMPEX 2024

June 2024 News

Bosch Rexroth Africa recently participated in the seventeenth West African Mining & Power Expo (WAMPEX) in Accra, Ghana. As a key participant, the company engaged with mining houses, contractors and other industry sectors to promote its comprehensive offerings. The company showcased a wide range of Bosch Rexroth products such as filtration systems, hose and fittings, and Hägglunds drives. “Our unique value proposition is our ability to provide a one-stop shop for mining sites, offering consignment stock of filters, components and a complete hose and fitting workshop. In addition, we can assist with plant and machine inspections, providing reports and recommendations on our findings,” said Alex Booth, regional manager of West Africa for Bosch Rexroth Africa.

In line with the expo’s theme of shaping the future and driving sustainable investment opportunities, Bosch Rexroth Africa leveraged networking opportunities to further its business interests in West Africa. Booth added that the company also contributed to discussions on sustainability and developing diversified economies by engaging with senior role players in the agriculture, energy and general industries. Technical service personnel were available for explanations and product demonstrations. Senior Hägglunds Drives South Africa technical engineers joined them to address the growing interest in the company’s applications.

“WAMPEX provided a platform for collaboration between global leaders and local stakeholders within the West African mining and power sectors. We were able to showcase our innovative solutions and engage with industry experts to drive sustainable development and investment opportunities in the region,” he concluded.

Credit(s)

Bosch Rexroth Africa





