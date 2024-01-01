Bosch Rexroth Africa participates in WAMPEX 2024

Bosch Rexroth Africa recently participated in the seventeenth West African Mining & Power Expo (WAMPEX) in Accra, Ghana. As a key participant, the company engaged with mining houses, contractors and other industry sectors to promote its comprehensive offerings. The company showcased a wide range of Bosch Rexroth products such as filtration systems, hose and fittings, and Hägglunds drives. “Our unique value proposition is our ability to provide a one-stop shop for mining sites, offering consignment stock of filters, components and a complete hose and fitting workshop. In addition, we can assist with plant and machine inspections, providing reports and recommendations on our findings,” said Alex Booth, regional manager of West Africa for Bosch Rexroth Africa.
In line with the expo’s theme of shaping the future and driving sustainable investment opportunities, Bosch Rexroth Africa leveraged networking opportunities to further its business interests in West Africa. Booth added that the company also contributed to discussions on sustainability and developing diversified economies by engaging with senior role players in the agriculture, energy and general industries. Technical service personnel were available for explanations and product demonstrations. Senior Hägglunds Drives South Africa technical engineers joined them to address the growing interest in the company’s applications.
“WAMPEX provided a platform for collaboration between global leaders and local stakeholders within the West African mining and power sectors. We were able to showcase our innovative solutions and engage with industry experts to drive sustainable development and investment opportunities in the region,” he concluded.
Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities.
The recent building collapse in George shook me as it was just down the road. I experienced first hand the impact that it had on people's lives, and the devastation caused by the loss of loved ones, ...
Starting out in 1994 to serve the metropolitan area with a range of low-voltage electric motors, WEG Africa's Cape Town branch has grown. Testament to this is the fact that it has again outgrown its premises, and last year relocated to larger, well-equipped facilities in Richmond Business Park.
Danish multinational engineering group, Danfoss has finalised its acquisition of BOCK. The completion of the acquisition reinforces Danfoss' position as a preferred provider of energy-efficient compressor solutions.
A priority for condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, is to ensure that customers whose maintenance staff undergo technical skills training earn significant returns from their investment into the training. Maintenance crew members can choose from more than 15 courses that are conducted by WearCheck's experts in various categories of condition monitoring.
As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, we need to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of young minds in the technology and engineering sectors. At Yaskawa South Africa fledgling technicians are not only driving innovation, but are also embodying the company's commitment to youth development.