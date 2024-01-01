Empowering the next generation of innovators
June 2024
News
As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, we need to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of young minds in the technology and engineering sectors. At Yaskawa South Africa fledgling technicians are not only driving innovation, but are also embodying the company’s commitment to youth development.
Yaskawa South Africa has long recognised the potential of young technicians. Through development programmes, mentorship and training, the company ensures that its workers are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the sector. And this investment in youth is paying off, as demonstrated by the success stories of individuals like Mpho Maseko and Tefo Malumane.
Maseko, a 25-year-old robotics field technician, joined Yaskawa South Africa with a background in mechatronics engineering. His role includes a mix of technical work, client interaction and continuous learning, an invaluable aspect of the job. He says: “The role is rewarding, offering me opportunities to work with cutting-edge technology and make a significant impact on our clients’ operations.”
His advice to prospective technicians is to “focus on building a strong foundation in subjects like mathematics, physical science and computer studies, as these are crucial for understanding advanced engineering concepts,”. He adds, “Embrace the interdisciplinary nature of the field by gaining knowledge in mechanical, electrical and electronics matters. Hands-on experience is invaluable, so engage in practical projects, participate in robotics competitions, and seek internships to apply your theoretical knowledge in real-world settings.”
Similarly, 29-year-old Malumane, a Tshwane University of Technology graduate, says that joining Yaskawa was the right career decision for him. “While researching the industrial robotics industry, I came across Yaskawa. I’d always wanted to specialise in either robotics or PLC programming, so when I was given the opportunity to tour their workspace and hear about the projects they’d completed, I knew that I was at the right place,” he says.
Stories such as these are a testament to Yaskawa South Africa’s dedication to fostering young talent. By providing opportunities for growth and encouraging a culture of innovation, Yaskawa South Africa is playing a crucial role in shaping the future of technology and engineering in the region.
Yaskawa’s efforts demonstrate that investing in young professionals is not just a corporate responsibility, but also a strategic imperative that drives innovation and success. By emphasising the development of young talent, Yaskawa is setting a benchmark for other companies to follow.
For more information contact Yaskawa Southern Africa, +27 11 608 3182, leon@yaskawa.za.com, www.yaskawa.za.com
SKF South Africa celebrates 110 years
SKF South Africa
News
Established in 1914, SKF South Africa is proudly celebrating its rich 110-year heritage of delivering premium value solutions to customers across southern Africa.
Read more...
