Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Rich rewards result from investing in WearCheck’s training

June 2024 News

A priority for condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, is to ensure that customers whose maintenance staff undergo technical skills training earn significant returns from their investment into the training. Maintenance crew members can choose from more than 15 courses that are conducted by WearCheck’s experts in various categories of condition monitoring, including general oil analysis, reliability services, and transformer and wind turbine oil analysis. Many of the courses earn valuable CPD points for delegates.

The training schedule, which has run successfully for over two decades, is overseen by Steven Lumley, technical manager at WearCheck. “Technology is developing at an exponential rate, and condition monitoring is no exception. Even experienced technicians need to brush up on their skills and learn about new technical innovations,” he said. “WearCheck continuously adds new training content to the course to educate maintenance personnel about newly introduced techniques that can boost accuracy and efficiency, and make a condition monitoring programme more effective. It is important to attend the courses regularly to ensure that technical knowledge remains up to date.”

The courses are structured to be appropriate for several levels of maintenance crew members, from introductory, right up to highly technical. They include topics such as precision shaft alignment, precision balancing, vibration analysis, asset reliability, and oil analysis. WearCheck has also been an accredited training partner for the internationally acclaimed Mobius Institute since 2015. Mobius courses lead to accredited certification for asset reliability practitioners, condition monitoring specialists, and precision maintenance technicians.

For more information contact Michelle van Dyk, WearCheck, +27 82 381 3321, training@wearcheck.co.za, www.wearcheck.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 700 5460
Fax: +27 31 700 5471
Email: support@wearcheck.co.za
www: www.wearcheck.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Wearcheck


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Moore Process Controls is moving ahead
Moore Process Controls News
Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities.

Read more...
Electra Mining Africa: where inspiration and innovation meet
News
At Electra Mining Africa 2024, you will find all the latest cutting-edge technology on display, hear talks from trailblazers in the industry, and meet hundreds of exhibitors across the areas of mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport, all in one place.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Never again
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
The recent building collapse in George shook me as it was just down the road. I experienced first hand the impact that it had on people’s lives, and the devastation caused by the loss of loved ones, ...

Read more...
Reflecting 30 years of growth
WEG Africa News
Starting out in 1994 to serve the metropolitan area with a range of low-voltage electric motors, WEG Africa’s Cape Town branch has grown. Testament to this is the fact that it has again outgrown its premises, and last year relocated to larger, well-equipped facilities in Richmond Business Park.

Read more...
Danfoss strengthens presence in Africa
News
Danish multinational engineering group, Danfoss has finalised its acquisition of BOCK. The completion of the acquisition reinforces Danfoss’ position as a preferred provider of energy-efficient compressor solutions.

Read more...
Steinmüller Africa showcases plant lifecycle maintenance and power generation at Enlit Africa
News
Steinmüller Africa, a proud Silver Sponsor Partner of Enlit Africa 2024, recently attended the event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The company presented its comprehensive range of solutions for high-pressure heaters for energy generation plants, including design, drawing, fabrication, commissioning, plant erection, and maintenance.

Read more...
Empowering the next generation of innovators
News
As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, we need to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of young minds in the technology and engineering sectors. At Yaskawa South Africa fledgling technicians are not only driving innovation, but are also embodying the company’s commitment to youth development.

Read more...
Bosch Rexroth Africa participates in WAMPEX 2024
Bosch Rexroth Africa News
Bosch Rexroth Africa recently participated in the West African Mining & Power Expo in Accra, Ghana. As a key participant, the company engaged with mining houses, contractors and other industry sectors to promote its comprehensive offerings.

Read more...
SKF South Africa celebrates 110 years
SKF South Africa News
Established in 1914, SKF South Africa is proudly celebrating its rich 110-year heritage of delivering premium value solutions to customers across southern Africa.

Read more...
SKF South Africa celebrates 110 years
SKF South Africa News
Established in 1914, SKF South Africa is proudly celebrating its rich 110-year heritage of delivering premium value solutions to customers across southern Africa.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved