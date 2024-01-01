Rich rewards result from investing in WearCheck’s training

A priority for condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, is to ensure that customers whose maintenance staff undergo technical skills training earn significant returns from their investment into the training. Maintenance crew members can choose from more than 15 courses that are conducted by WearCheck’s experts in various categories of condition monitoring, including general oil analysis, reliability services, and transformer and wind turbine oil analysis. Many of the courses earn valuable CPD points for delegates.
The training schedule, which has run successfully for over two decades, is overseen by Steven Lumley, technical manager at WearCheck. “Technology is developing at an exponential rate, and condition monitoring is no exception. Even experienced technicians need to brush up on their skills and learn about new technical innovations,” he said. “WearCheck continuously adds new training content to the course to educate maintenance personnel about newly introduced techniques that can boost accuracy and efficiency, and make a condition monitoring programme more effective. It is important to attend the courses regularly to ensure that technical knowledge remains up to date.”
The courses are structured to be appropriate for several levels of maintenance crew members, from introductory, right up to highly technical. They include topics such as precision shaft alignment, precision balancing, vibration analysis, asset reliability, and oil analysis. WearCheck has also been an accredited training partner for the internationally acclaimed Mobius Institute since 2015. Mobius courses lead to accredited certification for asset reliability practitioners, condition monitoring specialists, and precision maintenance technicians.
Moore Process Controls is moving ahead Moore Process Controls
Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities.
From the editor's desk: Never again Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
The recent building collapse in George shook me as it was just down the road. I experienced first hand the impact that it had on people’s lives, and the devastation caused by the loss of loved ones, ...
Reflecting 30 years of growth WEG Africa
Starting out in 1994 to serve the metropolitan area with a range of low-voltage electric motors, WEG Africa’s Cape Town branch has grown. Testament to this is the fact that it has again outgrown its premises, and last year relocated to larger, well-equipped facilities in Richmond Business Park.
Danfoss strengthens presence in Africa
Danish multinational engineering group, Danfoss has finalised its acquisition of BOCK. The completion of the acquisition reinforces Danfoss’ position as a preferred provider of energy-efficient compressor solutions.
Empowering the next generation of innovators
As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, we need to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of young minds in the technology and engineering sectors. At Yaskawa South Africa fledgling technicians are not only driving innovation, but are also embodying the company’s commitment to youth development.
Bosch Rexroth Africa participates in WAMPEX 2024 Bosch Rexroth Africa
Bosch Rexroth Africa recently participated in the West African Mining & Power Expo in Accra, Ghana. As a key participant, the company engaged with mining houses, contractors and other industry sectors to promote its comprehensive offerings.