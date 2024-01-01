Rich rewards result from investing in WearCheck’s training

June 2024 News

A priority for condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, is to ensure that customers whose maintenance staff undergo technical skills training earn significant returns from their investment into the training. Maintenance crew members can choose from more than 15 courses that are conducted by WearCheck’s experts in various categories of condition monitoring, including general oil analysis, reliability services, and transformer and wind turbine oil analysis. Many of the courses earn valuable CPD points for delegates.

The training schedule, which has run successfully for over two decades, is overseen by Steven Lumley, technical manager at WearCheck. “Technology is developing at an exponential rate, and condition monitoring is no exception. Even experienced technicians need to brush up on their skills and learn about new technical innovations,” he said. “WearCheck continuously adds new training content to the course to educate maintenance personnel about newly introduced techniques that can boost accuracy and efficiency, and make a condition monitoring programme more effective. It is important to attend the courses regularly to ensure that technical knowledge remains up to date.”

The courses are structured to be appropriate for several levels of maintenance crew members, from introductory, right up to highly technical. They include topics such as precision shaft alignment, precision balancing, vibration analysis, asset reliability, and oil analysis. WearCheck has also been an accredited training partner for the internationally acclaimed Mobius Institute since 2015. Mobius courses lead to accredited certification for asset reliability practitioners, condition monitoring specialists, and precision maintenance technicians.

For more information contact Michelle van Dyk, WearCheck, +27 82 381 3321 , training@wearcheck.co.za, www.wearcheck.co.za

