Steinmüller Africa showcases plant lifecycle maintenance and power generation at Enlit Africa

Commenting on the event, Ham says: “This is why interactions with attendees was beneficial: we were given the opportunity to explain how we strategically meet the requirements of customers and ensure solutions last. Customers can enhance their plant’s performance and longevity, regardless of the original manufacturer. Our solutions are suitable for plants in any lifecycle phase.”

With over 60 years of industry expertise, Steinmüller Africa has crafted the ultimate process that results in high-performing HP heaters. “We consider many factors to uphold the integrity of high-pressure components for maximised plant uptime, productivity and profitability. This includes numerical analysis techniques, heat treatment, explosive welding services and more,” says Warwick Ham, group leader of Process Engineering at Steinmüller Africa.

Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities.At Electra Mining Africa 2024, you will find all the latest cutting-edge technology on display, hear talks from trailblazers in the industry, and meet hundreds of exhibitors across the areas of mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport, all in one place.The recent building collapse in George shook me as it was just down the road. I experienced first hand the impact that it had on people’s lives, and the devastation caused by the loss of loved ones,Starting out in 1994 to serve the metropolitan area with a range of low-voltage electric motors, WEG Africa’s Cape Town branch has grown. Testament to this is the fact that it has again outgrown its premises, and last year relocated to larger, well-equipped facilities in Richmond Business Park.Danish multinational engineering group, Danfoss has finalised its acquisition of BOCK. The completion of the acquisition reinforces Danfoss’ position as a preferred provider of energy-efficient compressor solutions.A priority for condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, is to ensure that customers whose maintenance staff undergo technical skills training earn significant returns from their investment into the training. Maintenance crew members can choose from more than 15 courses that are conducted by WearCheck’s experts in various categories of condition monitoring.As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, we need to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of young minds in the technology and engineering sectors. At Yaskawa South Africa fledgling technicians are not only driving innovation, but are also embodying the company’s commitment to youth development.Bosch Rexroth Africa recently participated in the West African Mining & Power Expo in Accra, Ghana. As a key participant, the company engaged with mining houses, contractors and other industry sectors to promote its comprehensive offerings.Established in 1914, SKF South Africa is proudly celebrating its rich 110-year heritage of delivering premium value solutions to customers across southern Africa.Established in 1914, SKF South Africa is proudly celebrating its rich 110-year heritage of delivering premium value solutions to customers across southern Africa.