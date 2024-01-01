Danfoss strengthens presence in Africa

June 2024 News

Danish multinational engineering group, Danfoss has finalised its acquisition of BOCK. The completion of the acquisition reinforces Danfoss’ position as a preferred provider of energy-efficient compressor solutions. The sales of BOCK compressors to resellers, contractors and end users have been transitioned to distribution partners, while certain key OEM customers will continue to be supported directly. BOCK’s products are available via trusted partners such as Refrimate (compressors and plusboxes), Metraclark (compressors), and Ref Compressor Spares (service and spare parts).

Roy Naidoo, sales director for Danfoss Climate Solutions in sub-Saharan Africa expressed his excitement about the transition: “BOCK is a global leader with over 90 years experience in developing compressors, and has an impressive reputation for climate-friendly technology. The addition of BOCK’s product portfolio to our existing range of compressors has given Danfoss the opportunity to tap into new markets and increase our reach in Africa.”

BOCK’s renowned compressors are a natural fit for Danfoss’ extensive existing range. With best-in-class CO 2 and low-GWP semi-hermetic reciprocating compressors and condensing units, the new addition to the Danfoss offering will help organisations worldwide to accelerate energy efficiency and decarbonisation. “The implementation of innovative technologies for greener cooling and heating will assist Africa in its transition towards more sustainable practices. Customers can confidently source BOCK products from these trusted partners and remain assured that the dedicated team at Danfoss will continue to be a reliable point of contact for any assistance,” he concludes.

For more information contact Nomfundo Maseko, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7600 , masekon@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za





